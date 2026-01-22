Packers Legend Brett Favre Makes Final Decision on Giving Up Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease Amid Years of Battle

Brett Favre remains a warrior outside the gridiron. He revealed suffering from Parkinson’s disease in the middle of 2024 and has been fighting the disease since. Currently 56, Favre’s gunslinging days are way past him, and with a disease like Parkinson’s creeping, many thought the former quarterback would just give up. However, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Super Bowl champion echoed the same grit he showed on the field on January 26, 1997.

“No way in hell I am giving up,” said Brett Favre to TMZ Sports on January 22.

Fortunately, the disease is still in its early stages. Proper medication and treatment can manage it. However, he still suffers from occasional tremors, especially in the mornings, and he continues to fight through the rigidity and stiffness.

“The Parkinson’s that I have has three different characteristics,” said Favre during the New Year’s Eve episode of the 4th and Favre podcast. “One of those three you’ll have as the dominant side effect. It’s cognitive, and memory is one. Shaking and tremors is two. And rigidity and stiffness is three. I major in the rigidity and stiffness.”

His NFL career spans over two decades. Many trace his Parkinson’s disease to the innumerable head injuries and concussions he suffered during his career in the NFL. Initially drafted by the Falcons in 1991, the Packers signed him in 1992. Favre remembers only 3-4 concussions from his career, but believes he suffered hundreds of them. And as per a 2020 study, a single concussion can raise the chances of Parkinson’s by 72%.

The NFL being a body-contact sport, the chances of getting concussions are pretty great. Regardless of that, he won’t be giving up that easily. The former quarterback has been grinding and exercising to deal with the disease.

“That’s all I can do,” said Favre.

Amid all the grinding and the fighting, the three-time NFL MVP is still hopeful for a cure that will put him at ease.

Brett Favre wishes for a cure to stop Parkinson’s progression

The legendary quarterback is still in his early stages of Parkinson’s disease. While things are still manageable for him, it may not be so in the future. However, Favre is not losing hope in medical science. He believes few years down the line, there could be a cure to stop the progression.

“I’m just praying for a cure for me and millions out there who have the same disease,” Favre said. “I’m early. Even though it’s been three years, it’s still early in this disease, so I’m holding out hope something can at least stop the progression, if not cure it.”

Every Green Bay Packers fan wishes the same thing after Favre’s contribution to the franchise. He helped the Packers win their 3rd Super Bowl after 29 years since winning their 2nd Super Bowl. Under his leadership, they also reached the playoffs eleven times. Favre became the first quarterback to record 70,000 yards, 10,000 passes, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, and victories over all 32 teams, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Besides all the complications, Brett Favre has also found a passion for biking since his retirement. Last year, he covered 6,200 miles, and since his retirement in 2010 from the Minnesota Vikings, he has already covered the 60,000-mile mark. The 11-time Pro-Bowler is pretty involved with him. He is keeping himself busy while also fighting a major battle with Parkinson’s. Now, people will observe if a new cure emerges to stop Parkinson’s, or if Favre must endure the rigidity. Either way, he won’t be dropping his gunslinger spirit and will keep on fighting.