Packers Legend Brett Favre Says NIL Is Absolutely Destroying Loyalty in Athletes After Troy Aikman’s Frustration

Brett Favre has said he didn t know the money he received came from welfare funds.

Essentials Inside The Story Favre warns 2021 change in system is eroding loyalty in college football

NFL legends react as NIL and transfer portal reshape player movement

Aikman quits NIL funding

Before he was a Packers legend, Brett Favre was a four-year starter at Southern Miss, a path he now fears is being ‘destroyed’ by the allure of NIL money. The Green Bay Packers legend spoke out on this after Troy Aikman shared his own frustration about loyalty today. Brett Favre appeared on Tomi Lahren’s Fearless podcast on Saturday.

“Well, I think the one thing that comes to mind, loyalty, is certainly something we’ve lost or will continue to lose,” Favre said on the podcast. “You know, someone made a comment to me, college Hall of Fame, will we continue to have a College Hall of Fame, or will we just do away with it? Used to be you, I was voted in my University of Southern Miss Hall of Fame. I played four years there.”

The former Southern Miss quarterback spoke from experience. He played four years at the University of Southern Mississippi and was later voted into its Hall of Fame. But he admitted things would be different today.

“If I were playing now and having a great year as a freshman, and someone offered me, just say $5 million to go play elsewhere, I’d be a fool not to take that,” Favre said. “Where’s the loyalty? There is none.”

His point comes during a time when college sports operate under new rules. In 2021, the NCAA allowed players to make money from their name, image, and likeness. That means athletes can now sign endorsement deals, appear in ads, and earn income while still in school. When Favre played in the late 1980s, that was not allowed.

At the same time, the transfer portal has made it easier for players to change schools. Athletes no longer have to sit out a year after transferring in most cases. As a result, movement has increased across college football. Thousands of players now enter the portal each year, and roster turnover has become normal.

Favre also shared how different college life was for him. He said he had $125 in his bank account for four years and was scared to spend it.

He saved per diem money from games and did not own a car. His first car came after he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. He also admitted that young players today are put in a tough spot when large amounts of money come their way, and that one could not necessarily blame the players.

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Favre’s comments highlight how fast college football is changing. Players today have more chances to earn and move, but the idea of staying loyal to one program feels weaker than before. This is a sentiment also shared by another NFL great.

Troy Aikman shared a similar frustration

Troy Aikman, the Dallas Cowboys legend and current ESPN analyst, has also voiced concerns. Speaking on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast last year, Aikman said players should have rights. But he believes there must also be responsibility.

“There’s gotta be some leadership at the very top that kind of cleans all of this up,” Aikman said. “He was there a year, he left after the year. I wrote a sizable check, and he went to another school. I didn’t even get so much as a thank-you note.”

He shared that he once gave a large NIL check, but now says he is done funding NIL deals. His frustration mirrors Favre’s concern about loyalty.

Both former stars understand that players deserve opportunities. But they also see a system where money and movement often go together.

NIL deals can sometimes influence transfers, with athletes looking for better financial opportunities. Some schools now attach rules or buyout clauses to certain agreements, hoping to limit quick exits. Still, the balance between freedom and loyalty remains a heated debate in college football.