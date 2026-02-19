Father of 9 With Three Baby Mamas, Cam Newton’s Comments on Women & Motherhood Raise Eyebrows

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Newton is back in the spotlight after comments from a recent podcast went viral.

The former Panthers QB’s personal life and family dynamic are part of the conversation again.

His remarks have stirred debate, adding to a history of polarizing takes.

For a man with a famously complex family life, Cam Newton just offered a surprisingly simple, and deeply controversial take on a woman’s value. Known for speaking his mind, even if it’s problematic, the father of nine children with three different women recalled what he once said to his ex-partner. He straight-up tied a woman’s “value” to the number of kids she has: the more, the worse. Looking at the Carolina Panthers legend’s life, it’s a stark irony.

“The reality of that answer is women’s value gets lower the more children that they have,” Newton said on It’s Giving – Podcast via My Mixtapez’s post on X. “And I was having this conversation with one of the mothers of my children, and she’s still fine. But like I was telling her, ‘The guy that you’re dating or will date, if he ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have, that ain’t the guy for you. Because when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had. And there’s guys that’s out there that’s just going to say, them ain’t my kids. I want you. Well, that ain’t how it works.’”

Speaking to host Sarah Fontenot, Cam Newton added that she can still find someone even in such a situation. And that wasn’t the only thing he said that could get him universal boos from women. When asked whether a woman is better off without kids, the former quarterback referenced his relationship and said that his partner could never be “better” than him.

This perspective is particularly noteworthy considering Newton’s own complex family life. His comments were likely to his ex-fiancée, Kia Proctor, or former fling, LeReina Shaw. When Newton and Proctor first crossed paths, she had a daughter, Shakira. The duo later welcomed four children: Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, Cashmere Saint, and Sovereign-Dior Cambella. Similarly, Shaw had a son, Jaden, when she first met the former signal caller. Then, she gave birth to another child during her relationship with Newton.

As of early 2026, he is dating comedian Jasmin Brown, with whom he has two kids. They first became parents to a daughter in March 2025, following a son in October 2025. Over the years, Newton took an active role in raising his partners’ kids from previous relationships. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he explained how honored he felt to be seen as a father figure when Shakira once called him “daddy.”

In a 2024 interview on Club Shay Shay, Newton said he once dreamed of a traditional marriage but acknowledged that life took a different path. He proudly stated he does not believe in “stepchildren” and treats all of his kids equally. Despite such a progressive take on fatherhood, his view on womanhood leaves many scratching their heads but not surprised. A few years ago, Cam Newton shared another hot take that didn’t sit well with women.

Cam Newton’s past of controversial gender takes

During his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in 2022, Cam Newton stirred the pot with his sexist remarks. Taking a dig at modern, independent women, he said it’s also important to know how to cater to men’s needs. Pushing back against the “boss” mentality he sees on social media, he doubled down with another outrageous opinion.

“No, baby! But you can’t cook,” he said. “You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Interestingly, he shared a similar controversial view in 2017 when he was the starting QB for the Panthers. In one of the press conferences, he laughed off a question from Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue about receivers running routes.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” he said. “It’s funny.”

The backlash was swift and widespread, prompting the NFL to condemn the comment as ‘wrong and disrespectful.’ Newton himself eventually issued an apology video, acknowledging his words were degrading.

“To be honest, that was not my intention,” Newton added. “And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”

Taken together, Newton’s past and present views continue to fuel debate and suggest that he hasn’t learned from these incidents.