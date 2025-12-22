Panthers Legend Cam Newton Ready to Fight Shannon Sharpe After Making Return Terms Clear to 32 NFL Teams

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Newton directly answered Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap challenge.

The exchange turned into outright trash talk and challenges.

Timing aligned with Super Bowl media week visibility.

Cam Newton, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback who slung it with the team for almost a decade, is now ready to take on former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe in a fight. The NFL superstar turned podcast host isn’t backing down from the trash talk and this wild challenge.

“Where would everybody be in this same situation in the same city? Super Bowl. We could play spades, Uno, rock, paper, scissors, 40-yard dash. Flag football. Pickleball. Tennis. Madden. 2K. Call of Duty. It don’t matter,” said Cam on his Dec 20 podcast, replying to Shannon and Chad Ocho Johnson of the NightCap podcast.

“We could go back and play the old Grand Theft Auto. It does not matter. We can slap box. We can box for real. Let’s get physical. I ain’t running away from nothing.”

Cam is challenging the NightCap hosts to bring it on during the Super Bowl this season, turning the hype into a potential showdown. But this banter didn’t start out of nowhere; it kicked off with the NightCap stirring the pot.

It all started on Dec 9 with Shannon and Ocho reacting to the Club 520 podcast calling out NightCap, claiming they could take on Unc and Ocho in basketball and football. The NightCap hosts went on to challenge everyone they knew to play them in any game or sport and bet that they would win.

“Cam [Newton], you’ve been talking trash about being able to play tennis, huh?… Hey Peggy [Omari Collins], I know you trash. You can’t play nothing. Hey Cam, you don’t want no smoke, period. Matter of fact, I’m a better quarterback. I just happen to play receiver,” said Ocho.

That bold energy set the stage for Cam’s fiery response. However, this isn’t the first time the two podcasts have indulged in fun chatter before. Just a few months ago, Cam roasted Ocho for his Madden analysis. But that’s all in fun and games.

But what’s really worth thinking about is whether Superman could make a comeback to the Queen City and revive the Panthers.

If Cam Newton comes back, his Superman personality comes with it

Newton, who held the reins in Carolina and won three Pro Bowls with the team, never actually retired from the league. He’s still floating as a free agent, waiting for the right call. Now, the former quarterback is opening up about why all 32 NFL teams shy away from signing him, laying out his return terms loud and clear.

“I know what it comes to me. The personality, bro. They folks don’t want a Shedeur (Sanders) situation,” said Cam on the December 10 episode of his podcast.

But he also mentioned his future plans of coming back, keeping the door wide open for a surprise return.

“I did not [retire] and will not because of an opportunity like this [Philip Rivers],” Newton added.

Newton was the best quarterback the Panthers ever had. He’s the only QB with whom Queen City went to the playoffs four times. They even reached the Super Bowl in the 2015 season, but ultimately fell to the Broncos. Since Newton was cut, the team has been facing a postseason drought.