Panthers Legend Steve Smith Sr. Forced to Issue Official Statement Amid Concerns Over Critical Health Struggles

Rumors have a way of starting a narrative, often spiraling out of control before anyone can catch them. And something similar happened with Carolina’s former WR. Steve Smith Sr. has never been one to stay quiet, and a bizarre online rumor about his health forced the fiery Panthers legend to speak up and shut it down himself.

“It’s been brought to my attention that I’m currently hospitalized and ill. Apparently, that’s not true!!! Also, check out my hands, how did they get so old!!!” Smith took a sarcastic jab at the rumor mill in his statement on Instagram.

Smith also added a witty collage to drive the message home. It featured a photoshopped image of him that had been circulating online, showing the wide receiver on a hospital bed wearing a blue hat with a supposed Panthers logo (though the logo looked nothing like the real one).

To completely put a stop to the online chatter, Smith included a selfie of himself looking somewhat confused and intrigued by the absurdity of the news.

Fact Check: Agent 89, who has battled mental health issues in the past, is currently healthy.

Just a week ago, the news broke about Smith being hospitalized with a serious health condition. The speculations spread so far that they even mentioned his family releasing a statement about his health, and also included former Panthers’ head coach Frank Reich and quarterback Bryce Young extending their support to the wide receiver

Carolina drafted Agent 89 in the third round of the 2001 Draft. From there, Smith went on to play for 16 seasons in the NFL, racking up unforgettable moments before transitioning into a role as an analyst. That legacy made him the center figure in the Panthers’ recent playoff game, where his presence electrified the crowd.

Steve Smith Sr. takes over Panthers’ playoff game

Carolina hosted its first playoff home game after a decade of drought, lining up against the Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Smith took over the field, not as the wide receiver he once was, but as the ultimate hype man, reminding everyone why he’s a franchise cornerstone.

“Let’s go, wave your towels! Let’s keep pounding!” Smith raved to the crowd at the stadium.

Even with Smith watching intently, the Panthers fell 31-34 to the Rams, collapsing their Lombardi dreams along the way in a heartbreaking finish.

Smith was invited because of his extraordinary performances with Carolina. The wide receiver is a five-time Pro Bowler and won the triple crown in the 2005 season, leading the league in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,563), and touchdowns (12).

That being said, the 46-year-old Smith remains socially active, posting on social media almost every day and hosting his “89 Show,” proving he’s as vibrant as ever.