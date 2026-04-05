“Love U”: Tom Brady, Charissa Thompson, & Erin Andrews Show Support as FOX Analyst Mourns Personal Loss

The Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen recently remembered his brother Chris, who died of cancer last month. To mark what would have been his 43rd birthday on April 4, 2026, the FOX analyst shared a sweet post on his Instagram account. It drew heartfelt reactions from celebrities and many across the NFL, including Tom Brady, Charissa Thompson, and Erin Andrews.

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“Nobody loved celebrating birthdays more than Chris!” Olsen said via an Instagram post. “So today we celebrate a life well lived and a man much missed! We keep Chris’s big spirit alive every day through stories and laughs. Not a day goes by that we don’t think and talk about you! We love and miss you, but we will never forget you! Happy birthday, brother! 😇🩶”

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On Saturday, Greg Olsen posted a picture of his late sibling, Chris Olsen, on the Meta-owned app. It featured the duo sitting in a car, posing for a selfie while wearing tuxedos. Many jumped into the comment section to show their support during this tough time. The notable names included New England Patriots icon Tom Brady, who never played on the same team during their NFL days. But the pair grew closer after their broadcasting careers started.

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“Love you,” Tom Brady wrote, adding some red-heart emojis along with his two-word message.

Meanwhile, fellow FOX Sports commentators Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews also dropped heart emojis to show their support. Chris was the eldest son of Chris Olsen Sr., who served as a football coach for the New Jersey football program. Chris got to train under his father at Wayne Hills, where he played quarterback.

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Moreover, he joined Notre Dame to advance his college football career and later transferred to the University of Virginia. He passed away last month on February 5 at age 42, after battling glioblastoma, which is a fatal grade 4 malignant brain tumor. It occurs when tumor cells spread in the brain or spinal cord, weakening the function by invading healthy tissues.

Patients diagnosed with the condition can show various symptoms, including headaches, seizures, and memory loss. While breaking the news of his brother’s passing, Greg didn’t dive into the details of his medical condition. But he did share a powerful tribute, showing how the loss weighed heavily on the analyst and his family.

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Greg Olsen shares an emotional tribute to his brother

On February 5, Greg Olsen revealed the unfortunate news about his brother on social media. He shared a carousel post on Instagram, featuring snaps of the pair over the years. The first picture was a throwback, showing the two in football jerseys, holding their helmets. In the picture, they are posing with their younger brother, Kevin Olsen. Additionally, the second picture featured Greg and Chris grabbing a meal together at a restaurant.

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The last picture on the slide showed Chris resting in bed while Greg stood behind him, leaning over his brother’s face. The last one was probably when Chris was undergoing treatment, as he looked a bit sick and was surrounded by blankets and pillows. While the pictures captured their beautiful bond, Greg’s profound message offered a glimpse into Chris’ last moments and how the entire family coped with them.

“It is with profound sadness that I share this update,” Greg wrote. “Despite fighting with every ounce of his being, my older brother Chris has lost his battle with glioblastoma. This terrible disease took many things, but it could never take Chris’s spirit for life.”

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“These past few weeks, people came from all over the country to Little Rock to share Chris’s stories. We laughed, we cried, and we remembered a larger-than-life personality who made everyone feel his love. More importantly, he was able to feel the love and impact he made on countless people over his 42 years.”

Greg Olsen revealed that the loss left his family devastated. However, he acknowledged the impact that his brother left behind, saying his journey inspired everyone to live to the fullest. At the end of his message, the former NFL tight end requested his followers to keep Chris’s wife, Lindsay, in their prayers. He also thanked everyone on behalf of his family for the wishes and support.

“Love you, brother, ❤️,” he concluded in his message.