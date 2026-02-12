Pat McAfee Breaks Silence on ESPN + Disney Facing Rights Issue For 2027 Super Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story Disney eyes massive Super Bowl multicast strategy.

NFL rights hurdles threaten potential sideline access for unfiltered programming.

Pat McAfee addresses broadcast rights obstacles for upcoming 2027 championship game.

Disney’s ambitious plans to revolutionize its first Super Bowl broadcast in 20 years are already hitting a major roadblock with the NFL. The network is preparing a massive ‘multi-cast’ strategy for Super Bowl LXI, aiming to leverage its biggest personalities in unprecedented ways. But these bold concepts are facing rights issues from the league, a conflict that former Indianapolis Colts star Pat McAfee has now addressed on social media.

“BREAKING: Source(s) tell me that the rights hurdle is very hurdle-able. Would be absolutely bonkers,” McAfee tweeted, responding to a report by Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy on the hurdles faced by Disney for their Super Bowl plans.

Pat McAfee’s response comes up as Disney is planning to create a Super Bowl Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show, similar to the popular alternative broadcast during the College Football Playoff. McAfee and his crew created a record for most-viewed alt-cast across any sport with 2.4 million viewers for the CFP’s Rose Bowl quarterfinal.

Beyond McAfee’s potential involvement, Disney’s ‘MegaCast’ strategy for Super Bowl LXI is already taking shape with verified alternative productions. Omaha Productions’ ManningCast is officially locked in for ESPN2, with Peyton and Eli Manning set to bring their unscripted analysis to the championship stage. Simultaneously, the network is developing a youth-oriented ‘KidsCast,’ expected to utilize real-time animation technology similar to the viral Toy Story Funday Football presentation.

These alternative feeds will complement the traditional main broadcast on ABC and ESPN, which will feature the established booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, alongside sideline reporters Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge. However, these plans are facing a roadblock, as the NFL is famously protective of the Super Bowl. Hence, securing the necessary rights for sideline access and getting the league to approve a rowdy, unfiltered show like McAfee’s is a major hurdle.

“Sources caution these ideas face numerous rights approvals, so they’re not a done deal,” Michael McCarthy reported.

While Disney awaits confirmation from the NFL for its grand plans for Super Bowl 2027, Pat McAfee’s tweet regarding the incident highlights that he and his team are ready to tackle every obstacle to get their show to the Big Game. This unwavering grit and determination have helped the former Colts punter to create a massive media empire with The Pat McAfee Show as its crown jewel.

After retiring from NFL in 2017 after an eight-year career wherein he bagged two Pro Bowl and one All-Pro nod, McAfee transitioned into a media career, joining Barstool Sports and hosting The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM channel Barstool Power 85. As his show grew in popularity over the next few years, ESPN purchased its rights in 2023, which were reported to be valued at $85 million over five years.

Since then, it has been a mainstay of the network and grown tenfold in popularity thanks to McAfee’s unfiltered personality, which often leads to countless humorous moments that aren’t captured through the traditional coverage of the sport.

While McAfee eagerly awaits NFL’s decision on Disney’s Super Bowl multi-cast plans, the media personality is stepping away from his daily grind for some well-deserved rest. With the NFL season wrapped and Super Bowl LX in the books, The Pat McAfee Show will be taking a brief hiatus from ESPN, leaving the network to find a temporary replacement for his coveted time slot.

ESPN announces interim host for The Pat McAfee Show

As the 2025 NFL season concludes, Pat McAfee has decided to take a break from his rigorous broadcasting life. Hence, his popular The Pat McAfee Show will be off air from ESPN over the next few weeks. In that span, ESPN announced that The Rich Eisen Show, hosted by NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, will be slotted in from February 10 to 24.

“Programming Update: Feb. 10-24, The @PatMcAfeeShow will be off-air on a scheduled break. The @RichEisenShow will air from Noon-2p ET on ESPN. The program will return on Wednesday, Feb. 25,” ESPN announced a short while ago.

However, after this short break, Pat McAfee and his crew will be back to kick-start an important year for Disney and ESPN as the network prepares for its first Super Bowl coverage since 2006.