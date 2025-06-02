Pat McAfee Celebrates Scottie Scheffler’s Latest Feat After Delivering 6-Word Message to Pacers

The camera pans past the roar of a playoff crowd, catching Pat McAfee mid-celebration—arms in the air, mouth wide open, voice already halfway through his now-viral six-word declaration. But just hours earlier, it wasn’t basketball that had McAfee fired up. It was Scottie Scheffler. One man in spikes, the other in sneakers—two athletes, two sports, but one thing in common: they had just delivered performances too electric for McAfee to stay silent.

“Watching Scottie Scheffler golf is such a joy. Dude is absolutely remarkable,” Pat McAfee once said, a statement that continues to echo every time the world’s No. 1 golfer does something special. So when Scheffler sealed his 16th career PGA TOUR victory at the Memorial Tournament, McAfee did what he does best—he celebrated it publicly. Sharing the PGA Tour’s post on X, McAfee dropped a one-word salute: “Legend.”

That single word carried the weight of admiration. Scheffler had just won back-to-back at Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament in Muirfield Village, Ohio, becoming only the second golfer after Tiger Woods to do so.

Scheffler closed out the tournament with a 2-under 70 on Sunday, finishing four strokes ahead of Ben Griffin. It was the latest chapter in a dominant run that also saw him claim his third major title at the 2025 PGA Championship, where he dropped just one stroke in the final round, offset by birdies on the 7th, 11th, and 15th holes.

As fans applauded, McAfee—who’s long been vocal about his love for Scheffler’s game—added another line to his history of support. Back in April 2024, after Scheffler’s second Masters win, McAfee praised him on Instagram with a video clip from his podcast and this impassioned commentary: “Scottie Scheffler is a MACHINE. When the job was done, he showcased his emotion and happiness.”

During the segment, McAfee broke down one of Scheffler’s most clutch moments: “He goes to 14, 153 yards, the four inches on Masters Sunday on hole 14. When everybody else around him is crumbling, this dude. And obviously you’ve got to finish on the 18th hole. And whenever you see this man put the putt away, I think there is a chance that right here, Caddy says, Hey, go tell that baby that daddy’s a champion. But you talked about emotion, the robot, the AI, the man who’s in the zone when he’s on the golf course, can’t be showing emotion on the 14th hole, 16th hole. He shows his emotion after he’s very kind. Yeah, he showcased to the world that this man does understand that what he’s doing is awesome and he’s taking it in.”

But Scheffler wasn’t the only one making headlines last weekend.

Pat McAfee gets vocal for the Pacers

McAfee’s hometown NBA team, the Indiana Pacers, clinched their spot in the Finals with a commanding 125-108 win over the Knicks in Game 6. As confetti flew and fans erupted, McAfee fired off another viral post—this time on Instagram—featuring himself and wife Samantha decked out in team colors. His caption?

“The Pacers are going to the final.” Six words. Zero chill.

The Pacers now prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won an impressive 68 games this season. Game 1 tips off June 5 in OKC, and McAfee’s full-throttle support for the team continues, despite an unexpected detour involving Indiana music icon John Mellencamp.

Mellencamp had publicly criticized what he saw as unsportsmanlike conduct during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where McAfee’s profanity-laden encouragement led to the arena booing some prominent visiting Knicks supporters. Though he didn’t name names, the timing made it clear: McAfee was the target.

McAfee wasted no time clapping back on his May 30 show: “What a moment for John Coug yesterday. I don’t know what he thought he was doing with that particular quote tweet. … He puts out this horrendous quote tweet, a horrendous graphic. John, can’t tell you how bad everything you did was. Everything. The graphic, the quote, the timing. You’re two days late, John. He puts this thing out there, doesn’t even say my name. John, shut the f— up.”

Mellencamp’s original post read: “Hoosier Hospitality. I was embarrassed when somebody, under whose direction I don’t know, called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team — and in turn, support our team. The audience booed these people. I’d say that was not Hoosier Hospitality.”

It was a sharp contrast to the celebratory energy McAfee had been bringing to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the analyst didn’t let it slow him down. Whether it’s defending his city or honoring a golfer across state lines, Pat McAfee’s loyalty remains loud—and unmistakable. From fairways to finals, his message is clear: he’s riding with winners.