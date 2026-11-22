Criticism hits differently when it comes from family. Pat McAfee played his entire NFL career for the Indianapolis Colts (2009-2016). As a result, McAfee stood as the Colts’ biggest cheerleader during Daniel Jones’ arrival, hyped the team’s 5-1 start in the 2025 season, and said Jones practically “lives” at the facility.

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However, now the same voice is blasting the team for all the recent decisions. The former punter responded to NFL insider Ian Rapoport after Rapoport posted on X that the team was doing “the right thing” by keeping wide receiver Alec Pierce sidelined for the rest of the season.

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“‘Do the right thing.’ Just like the Colts did ‘the right thing’ for DeForest Buckner and got fleeced…and did ‘the right thing’ for Daniel Jones…and ‘the right thing’ for Josh Downs…and ‘the right thing’ for Keenan Allen…and ‘the right thing’ for Ed Dodds,” McAfee wrote on X.

“Are they ever just gonna worry about doing ‘the right thing’ for their multi-billion-dollar franchise? All eyes are on TBD.”

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Daniel Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 as a six-season veteran out of the New York Giants, who drafted him as their first-round (6th overall) pick in 2019.

Jones played at an MVP-caliber level to start his tenure with the Colts, guiding them to a 7-1 record. However, after playing through a fractured fibula, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 14, and the Colts collapsed down the stretch to finish 8-9.

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Despite his Achilles rehab, Indianapolis appeared confident in Jones and signed him in March 2026 to a two-year, $88 million deal (worth up to $100 million with incentives).

Although returning for Week 1 in the 2026 season, Jones never recaptured his pre-injury form. Across 11 starts in 2026, he posted career-worst efficiency, leading the NFL in turnovers.

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Against the Houston Texans in Week 11 itself, he completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception before being benched in the fourth quarter. Due to this, the Colts cut him and named Anthony Richardson their starting quarterback the very next day, on November 20.

Pat McAfee was visibly disappointed with the abrupt release and claimed the decision wasn’t the right move. But overall, the lash-out comes amid the Colts’ efforts to revamp their entire unit.

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In his post, the former Colts punter also expressed displeasure with the departure of DeForest Buckner, Josh Downs, and Keenan Allen from the team. Unlike Daniel Jones, all three of them were, however, traded away.

Buckner and Allen joined the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 4th-round pick and a 6th-round pick. Meanwhile, the Colts traded Downs and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for 4th- and 5th-round picks.

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Pat McAfee’s displeasure could stem from how Indianapolis had dealt away four starters around the November NFL trade deadline and “slow-played” trade inquiries for Jones from both the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings, only to waive him for nothing 10 days later.

As for the Colts, they are undergoing a full-scale midseason teardown triggered by owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon firing longtime general manager Chris Ballard on October 19, following a 2-4 start.

“As I said at the start of the season, the sense of urgency has never been higher. Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard,” Irsay-Gordon said after releasing Ballard.

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While the Indianapolis Colts’ thoughts on revamping their roster remain strong, Pat McAfee is seemingly not buying the changes they are making to fulfill their intentions.