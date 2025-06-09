Pat McAfee Issues Statement on ‘Crushing’ Loss After Firing Back at ESPN Broadcaster

Pat McAfee’s CONCAFA SC made noise! However, despite the team’s consistent efforts, the dust settled in Cary, North Carolina, as the team is out of the semifinals. Making it so far through the Soccer Tournament (TST 7v7), Pat McAfee’s CONCAFA Soccer Club was two wins away from the $1 million championship. After a 5-goal defeat to the dominant Pumas de Alabama in the semifinals, McAfee took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt message.

Capturing the rollercoaster of emotions, Pat McAfee made the X post, “Heartbroken… Still incredibly proud of the @ConcafaPod boys. It was a great run. The Pumas team was unbelievable. Good luck to them in the finals tomorrow.” The loss left Pat McAfee, the founder and leader of the CONCAFA Soccer Club, quite emotional. The team is coached by Tony Meola, who brings World Cup and MLS experience.

And the front office has talented names, including Gump Cathcart (GM, Assistant Coach) and sponsors like Rowan Kane. Some of the notable players include Brek Shea (Midfielder), who is a former USMNT player with experience at FC Dallas and more; Geoff Cameron (Defender) who is a former US national team defender and has played in the 2014 World Cup; Jeff Caldwell (Goalkeeper); Gordy Gurson (Forward), and more.

After the disheartening loss to the Pumas, Gump Cathcart, who is one of the producers of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, also took to posting an emotional statement. He wrote, “Crushing end to a hell of a run by the @concafapod. Incredibly proud of the squad 🤝.” Even though the CONCACAF SC was outmatched, McAfee tipped his hat to the Pumas as he wished them luck for the finals.

Now, the gold-clad Pumas de Alabama are headed to the TST final against Black Pearl FC on June 9 at 8:30 PM ET. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Even though the CONCAFA SC is out, indeed, they made a lasting impact. However, amidst this, former Colts player McAfee had a clash with ESPN announcer Sebastian Salazar.

Salazar takes a dig at Pat McAfee for his absence

Despite his ardent support for the “CONCAFA Soccer Club” team during the tournament, Pat McAfee was absent during the semifinal. And it didn’t go unnoticed during the live commentary from ESPN’s Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez, who were calling the game. When they found out that McAfee missed it due to his WWE commitments, Salazar took a jab, as he stated, “TST > WWE.”

McAfee was across the country doing commentary at WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Inglewood, California. He is also scheduled for Monday Night RAW in Phoenix, Arizona, soon. While it started with a light tone, things escalated. McAfee took to X to express his annoyance, writing, “TST Commentary talking shit on me… hope the CONCAFA squad shit pumps this whole tournament.”

Aiming an insult at Salazar, he further wrote, “I had no idea what his name was… guy’s a bum on the microphone.” Salazar didn’t let it go. He retorted, “Big man has some thin skin!” Now, as McAfee’s team is out of the match, Salazar didn’t let the moment recede, as he wrote, “Sorry for your loss, @PatMcAfeeShow 😝.” But, despite everything, McAfee is “proud” of his team that advanced to the semifinals of the prestigious 48-team men’s bracket.