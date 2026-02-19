Pat McAfee Makes His Hollywood Intentions Clear After Announcing Major Inner Circle Change

Syndication: South Bend Tribune ESPN host Pat McAfee jokes with staff before the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGREGxSWIERCZx USATSI_21485343

Essentials Inside The Story Pat McAfee's inner circle shift signals a calculated jump into Hollywood’s elite.

Major film and television deals are already materializing for the star.

Despite his cinematic pivot, McAfee remains anchored to ESPN's long-term future.

Despite being on break from the ESPN airwaves, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee continues to make headlines. McAfee has grown into one of the most popular sports broadcasters since hanging up his boots in 2017 with his The Pat McAfee Show. However, now the 38-year-old has set his sights on Hollywood after changing agents recently. McAfee has hired Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel, as reported by Front Office Sports, who intends to develop him into a crossover star.

“Pat McAfee has hired Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel, who wants to turn him ‘into the next Sylvester Stallone.’ He has already started to book McAfee for movie and TV roles,” the X post read.

While this decision to join hands with Ari Emanuel has made it clear that McAfee has Hollywood dreams, he has already found opportunities in the film and TV business, as he recently appeared in the series Tulsa King. He also landed a role in the 2026 film The Mosquito Bowl. As McAfee continues to transition into a multi-faceted name, he continues as a mainstay on ESPN.

The 38-year-old hosts The Pat McAfee Show, which brought in 575,000 daily viewers by January 2026 across platforms and remains a key part of ESPN’s weekday lineup. McAfee also works as an analyst on College GameDay while returning to WWE commentary this year.

After retiring from the NFL in 2017 after an eight-year career, which included two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod, McAfee transitioned into his media career by starting this chapter with Barstool Sports and hosting The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM channel Barstool Power 85.

As the show grew in popularity, ESPN purchased its rights in 2023, which were reported to be valued at $85 million over five years. Living up to this billing, it has been an ESPN mainstay and simultaneously helped McAfee’s popularity skyrocket as a top analyst in the sports media.

However, with the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, McAfee and team are on a short hiatus, and hence the network has enlisted the help of another popular sports media ahead of the new league year.

ESPN brings in veteran broadcaster to replace The Pat McAfee Show

As the football world shifts its focus towards the offseason, Pat McAfee has taken a short vacation from his rigorous broadcasting life. Hence, The Pat McAfee Show has been off air on ESPN over the past few weeks. In that span, ESPN announced that The Rich Eisen Show, hosted by NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, will be slotted in from February 10 to 24.

“Programming Update: Feb. 10-24, The @PatMcAfeeShow will be off-air on a scheduled break The @RichEisenShow will air from Noon-2p ET on ESPN The progrum will return Wednesday, Feb. 25,” ESPN announced a short while ago.

After this brief intermission, Pat McAfee and his team will return to regular programming during a significant year for Disney and ESPN, as the network gets ready for its first Super Bowl broadcast ever.