Pat McAfee Makes Major Career Announcement After Breaking Silence on Eventful Week

When a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer publicly calls you out, things have clearly escalated. That’s exactly what happened to Pat McAfee this week. John Mellencamp—Indiana-born rock legend—blasted McAfee on social media following his antics during the Pacers’ playoff run.

The incident began during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when McAfee mocked New York Knicks celebrity fans while courtside in Indiana. Mellencamp wasn’t amused. The “Jack & Diane” singer responded with a harsh critique that quickly gained attention, showing even rock icons have limits.

In response, McAfee shifted gears. Amid the backlash, he posted a surprisingly sincere message on Instagram: “Been a hell of a week thus far… Thank you to everybody that is a part of my life. I appreciate you all more than you could imagine. Excited for tonight’s GAME 6… what’s the final score of tonight’s Knicks/Pacers game?”After days of controversy, McAfee’s softer tone caught many off guard—adding a new twist to an already heated week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat McAfee (@patmcafeeshow)

The drama began during Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when Pat McAfee grabbed the mic and went full WWE on New York’s celebrity fans. He fired shots at Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, and Ben Stiller, hyping up the Indiana crowd. “Indianapolis, Indiana, we’ve got some bigwigs from the big city in the building,” McAfee announced as boos rained down. “Spike Lee is here. Ben Stiller is here. Timothée Chalamet is here.”

The next day, McAfee defended himself, saying arena staff caught him off guard. “The emcee, who I know, comes over with the microphone and headset, and I ask, ‘Are you interviewing me?’ He says, ‘No, I’m giving you the microphone.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, I’m cutting a promo here,’” McAfee explained. “It was very clear what the assignment was.”

But Indiana rock legend John Mellencamp wasn’t convinced. He delivered a public rebuke, ending with: “On behalf of most Hoosiers, I would like to apologize for our poor behavior. I’m sure the Pacers had nothing to do with this smackdown.” Now, with the dust settling and McAfee showing unexpected vulnerability on Instagram, it seems he’s plotting his next move—just as the basketball world continues buzzing over his courtside theatrics. And while fans are still talking about his WWE-style performance, McAfee just dropped major news that no one saw coming.

From WWE ring to soccer field: McAfee trades sleeper holds for goal kicks

Last Saturday night at WWE Backlash didn’t go as planned for Pat McAfee. Gunther quickly overpowered the ESPN host, who stepped into the ring, and put him in a sleeper hold, knocking him out. No comeback, no theatrics—just lights out. But McAfee isn’t one to dwell on defeat. He’s already moved on to his next challenge, returning to his roots.

Fresh off basketball controversy, McAfee announced he’s suiting up for The Soccer Tournament 2025. His team, CONCAFA SC, is officially back, and the CONCAFA site has confirmed his spot on the roster. Last year, the squad reached the quarterfinals before falling 1–0 to the Hoosier Army—close, but not enough for a competitor like McAfee.

The 2025 tournament features a 48-team field and World Cup-style group stages. CONCAFA SC is in Group F with tough opponents: AFC Bournemouth, Real Athletico, and the Wrexham Red Dragons. McAfee is reloading the roster with former U.S. national team players Geoff Cameron and Brek Shea, along with “The Arena Boys.”

La Bombonera, the defending champions, and Newtown Pride, the 2023 winners, are also in the mix, making the tournament stacked. From ringside drama to the soccer pitch, Pat McAfee keeps finding new ways to compete—and surprise.