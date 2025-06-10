Pat McAfee’s Wife Sends 3-Word Message to Colts’ New Owners Amid Critical Decision for Franchise’s Future

Pat McAfee’s wife, Samantha McAfee, never shies away from encouraging others’ spirits! Despite going through a tough phase after undergoing surgery, she remains optimistic about her life. Even, she recently became an illuminated source for others through sharing her own suffering through an IG story post. “Dear women and couples trying and battling, I hope this isn’t a trigger, but rather serves as hope,” ex-Colts punter’s wife, Samantha, mentioned in her IG story post. And, this time, she sent a powerful message to the Colts’ new owners, who are ready to take up the Indy stage!

On Monday, taking to their IG handle, the Indianapolis Colts announced their new leadership team. Interestingly, after the death of Colts’ longtime owner Jim Irsay, ownership of the team has shifted to Irsay’s three daughters, whom he shared with his ex-wife Meg Coyle.

Colts’ official IG handle dropped the new owners’ throwback picture, giving details of the team’s new ownership. “We have announced details on the transition of team ownership from late Owner & CEO Jim Irsay to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson,” they mentioned in their post.

Soon after the post surfaced online, Colts’ biggest supporter, Samantha McAfee, could not hold back her genuine feelings. After all, her husband has served in the franchise as a punter from 2009 to 2016. Hence, taking to the comment section, she uplifted the team’s new owner’s spirits. “Let’s go ladies!!,” ESPN analyst Pat McAfee’s wife wrote, adding a blue heart emoji in her comment.

Pat and Samantha’s love story kicked off back in 2009 when they met at a bar in Indianapolis. Since then, the animal rights advocate has stood firmly by the former Colts punter and the team’s side, cheering them on through it all. Now, with ownership passing from the late Jim Irsay to his three powerhouse daughters, Samantha couldn’t be prouder. She’s fully confident in the trio, who’ve been quietly shaping the franchise behind the scenes for years under their father’s watchful eye.

As per Colts’ official website, late Irsay’s eldest daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, has taken charge as the Colts’ owner and CEO. Her little sister, Casey Foyt, will be leading the team as an owner and executive vice president. Additionally, late Irsay’s youngest daughter, Kalen Jackson, has been appointed as Colts’ owner and chief brand officer.

The latest posted picture featured late Owner Irsay’s daughters – All three holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which the Colts won against the Chicago Bears during Super Bowl XLI in 2007. At that time, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the Colts beat the Bears by a score of 29-17 on February 4, 2007. It was really a proud moment for the Colts’ fans and the entire organization, including the late Irsay’s daughters. This latest post is enough to showcase their deep connection and affection with the team.

But now that they are taking control of the team as owners, they need to make some important decisions for the franchise’s future. But what is it about?

New Colts owners need to make the team’s future-defining decision

New Colts’ owners have taken control of the team amid a tough time when the team needs to make some critical decisions about their QB, Anthony Richardson. Surprisingly, Richardson, Colts’ former No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft, has a severe uphill road to win the open quarterback competition against Daniel Jones due to his shoulder injury that will keep him out of action during training camp.

Unfortunately, despite being selected with the fourth overall choice, Richardson has failed to live up to the hype. His first two years which he appeared in a total of 15 of 34 games, have been incredibly difficult and injury-plagued. This season might be the final chance he gets to demonstrate his ability to be a Colts long-term option. Indianapolis would probably think about moving on from him if he is unable to do so.

In that case, if Richardson makes a strong comeback and defeats Jones to secure the Week 1 spot, his injury history could turn against him. In the event of a tight call, the football operations could consider asking ownership for an opinion on whether to choose Richardson or Jones. And let us tell you, as per the reports, ownership could also generate opinions. So, with three owners involved in management, things might become interesting.