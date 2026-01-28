Bill Polian Assigns Blame for Bill Belichick’s HOF Snub After Multiple Voters Issue Statement on Incident

Former football executive Bill Polian has spoken out after Bill Belichick surprisingly failed to earn a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction. As backlash grows, multiple voters are now clarifying what really happened.

“I was shocked to learn Bill didn’t get in,” Polian said of Belichick via ESPN‘s Seth Wickersham’s post on X. “He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.”

In an interview with ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. on Tuesday, Polian denied claims that he urged voters to punish Belichick with a one-year delay because of Spygate. He explained that while he heard other voters “float that idea,” he never supported or opposed it. Polian said he defended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during deliberations, saying Kraft did not know about the scandal.

“Polian added that he could not remember with 100% certainty if he voted for Belichick, saying he was 95% sure he voted for the coach and a player, “most likely” L.C. Greenwood,” Wickersham added.

For context, the Spygate scandal dates back to 2007, when the Patriots were caught illegally filming the signals of coaches from the New York Jets. The fallout included fines, draft pick penalties, and resentment among some voters.

Meanwhile, Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers and others publicly voiced frustration.

“As a @ProFootballHOF voter, I believe in full transparency: I voted for Bill Belichick, and I am embarrassed for our 50-member committee that the greatest coach in NFL history is not a first ballot HOFer and some voters apparently felt he deserved to be punished for Spygate,” he wrote.

“As a member of the coach sub committee that advanced Bill Belichick as a HOF finalist, I am appalled at the leak & the result of the vote,” another wrote. “None of the 50 voters knew the result.”

