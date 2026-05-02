Patriots Legend Julian Edelman Takes $50M Legal Action Against Ex-Best Friend After Business Fallout

Julian Edelman spent twelve years helping build a Boston ad agency – opening doors, attending corporate events his own agents told him to skip, and bringing in clients that kept the agency going. The former New England Patriots wide receiver did it because his business partner told him they were building it together.

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But they weren’t. At least that’s what Edelman found out when the company sold for $50 million in 2025, and nobody told him it was happening. On April 17, 2026, Julian Edelman filed a civil complaint in Suffolk County Superior Court against Assaf Swissa, founder of Boston-based digital advertising agency Superdigital LLC. The allegation: Swissa cut him out of the sale and kept the money.

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Swissa met Edelman at his father’s salon, a regular stop for Patriots players. When Superdigital launched in July 2013, Edelman was its first client. He brought in Microsoft, Papa Gino’s, Guy Fieri, and Hasbro. His own agents reportedly objected to his attending private corporate events, but Edelman went anyway. The complaint described exactly what those twelve years invested by Edelman actually built.

“[Edelman’s] contributions were critical to Superdigital’s growth from a small social media management company of just three-to-four employees into a leading and award-winning advertising agency with a swatch of corporate clientele,” the complaint states.

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The complaint is also direct about what kept Edelman in the arrangement for all these years.

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“In pitched with investors or potential clients, Swissa referred to Julian Edelman as his ‘partner’ with respect to Superdigital (and that compensation was forthcoming) so that Edelman would continue agreeing to promote the company,” the lawsuit states.

Accenture acquired Superdigital in August 2025, folding it into Accenture Song. The deal was worth nearly $50 million. Swissa allegedly walked away with roughy $18.5 million after taxes. The complaint’s account of what Edelman received is now also on record.

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“Swissa sold Superdigital for nearly $50 million and gave Edelman exactly nothing,” the lawsuit alleges. “Indeed, in the lead-up to the sale, Swissa shut out Edelman completely and concealed details of the sale for months.”

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Oakland Raiders at New England Patriots, Sep 27, 2020 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman 11 runs onto the field during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports, 27.09.2020 12:36:36, 14991226, NPStrans, New England Patriots, NFL, Las Vegas Raiders, Julian Edelman, Gillette Stadium, Oakland Raiders PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrianxFluhartyx 14991226

Edelman found out the sale had gone through from a third party. When he confronted Swissa, the response was they’d revisit it “at the appropriate time.” Swissa’s eventual offer was to walk away from their jointly formed production company: Nuthouse Sports. Nothing from the sale of Superdigital.

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The lawsuit asks the court to recognize Julian Edelman’s stake in Superdigital via a declaratory judgment seeking recognition of a partnership interest and also seeks equitable accounting for the sale proceeds. The legal counts also cover unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, and promissory estoppel – arguing that Swissa introducing Edelman as a “partner” gave Edelman every reason to keep showing up, keep making introductions, and keep treating Superdigital like it was partly his. No hearing has yet been scheduled at the time of writing this. Accenture, Swissa, or any Superdigital spokesperson hasn’t issued a public statement either.

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Now, the lawsuit is the business side of Edelman’s post-football life. The Hall of Fame debate is the other case he is making for himself.

Julian Edelman’s road to Canton

Edelman became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. So when he was asked on the St. Brown Podcast about what he’d say to those who think he can’t make it to Canton immortality, he wasn’t lobbying for a vote.

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“It’s not for me to debate,” Edelman said. “You know, I put the product out there, and it’s for the other people to debate.”

Edelman’s reasoning behind this stance was simple: he did it all for the team and for the championships.

“I always wanted to be a guy that would make the big play when the team needed, and I had a lot of those in my career,” Edelman continued. “As long as I left a good stance with teammates, coaches… I had the hardware, I’ve got everything. So I didn’t play the game to make the Hall of Fame. I played the game to go out and win championships, and I got to do that multiple times, which is fu***** crazy, because you’re going to play with guys that played for 20 years and haven’t even sniffed that. And so the fact that I got to do that, I’m settled and I’m cool, and the debate is for everyone else.”

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Edelman’s numbers make the case for himself. Across 12 seasons with the Patriots, he earned three Super Bowl rings (XLIX, LI, LII), one Super Bowl MVP (LII), 118 postseason receptions for 1,422 yards and 5 touchdowns. Among wide receivers, only Jerry Rice has a better postseason record than Edelman.

Canton voters will weigh those postseason numbers against a regular season resume that doesn’t stack up the same way. Other eligible receivers also make the case harder for Edelman. In a report published last season by The Athletic’s Chad Gaff, who spoke to some HOF voters, not everyone was on board with Edelman.

“One noted the drastic difference in stats between him and the receivers who have yet to get in (going all the way back to Del Schofner),” Gaff wrote. “Another said that Wes Walker (903 receptions, 9,924 yards, 50 touchdowns) is the Patriots receiver from that era with a better Hall of Fame case.”

But Edelman already has a different Hall of Fame to his name. In May 2025, New England fans voted Edelman into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the franchise’s 37th inductee. At the time, Patriots owner Robert Kraft had shared what made Julian Edelman elite.

“No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules,” Kraft said. “His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts, and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is a different vote, a different standard, and a much harder room to get into. Edelman’s answer on the St. Brown Podcast told you where he stands: he won three times, he has the MVP, and the rest of it is everyone else’s argument to make.