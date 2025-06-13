Patriots Legend Recalls Bill Belichick’s Brutally Honest Message That Gave Him Harsh Reality Check

Matthew Slater and the Patriots locker room share a bond forged and refined through the 16 seasons, spent all in Patriots colors. With them, he etched his name in NFL lore, setting the record for most special teams Pro Bowl appearances with an astonishing 10. That’s not just skill—it’s relentless commitment. He suited up for 239 games in New England. During this time, he gathered impressive stats reserved for respected vets in the franchise. Salter’s 25 playoff battles rank ninth all-time, proving he thrived when the stakes were highest. And the person who moulded this legend from Day 1? Bill Belichick. Slater has got the Belichick stamp of approval, a man who knows legends. Coach Belichick called Slater the best special-teams player he’s ever coached. One can only imagine the stories a man of his resume and connections can tell.

But it had come to an end when Matthew Slater retired last year, closing a legendary 17-year run with the New England Patriots. The first 16 he spent on the turf, and later transitioned into a larger role. In a heartfelt message, he wrote, “I have given all that I possibly can to respect and honor the game. Though it is time for my relationship with the game to evolve, the love I have for it will last a lifetime.” He has since returned to the spotlight, appearing on the Dudes on Dudes podcast, hosted by former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

In a recent Instagram clip shared by belichickdynasty, the setting looked like a Patriots locker room reunion. Edelman asked Slater, “What’s your first memory of New England?” This is a rather significant question for the retired WR given his history. Slater, the son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, reflected on his early doubts. Drafted in 2008 out of UCLA, he wondered if he would even make the team. His primary experience had come on special teams, and the competition was tight.

Right after the draft, Bill Belichick gave Slater a tough welcome to the new faces in the Patriots locker room. “Look, we just went undefeated last year, we don’t need any of you guys, so.” That hit hard. But it pushed Slater to grind. “I’ve got to come in here, I’ve got to work and put my head down, and I’m going to have to earn everything that comes my way.” Earn it he did. At retirement, Belichick’s cautionary words turned into praise. “He deserves every accolade someone could receive. He is a once in a lifetime person, and the best core special teams player in NFL history.” Even though Belichick himself has retired from his position, the franchise is always on the lookout for this once-in-a-generation type of motivational coach.

Slater also shared his first phone call with Belichick. “The first phone call I get from Coach Belichick, and the way my college career had gone, I played a little bit of offence, a little bit of defence, but had mostly played in the kicking game.” Throughout the years, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in special-teams tackles. These memories remain close to him. But now, Slater is ready for the next chapter.

Matthew Slater’s transition from WR to fatherhood

Last year, Matthew Slater stepped into coaching with the Patriots. He served as special assistant to head coach Jerod Mayo. That stint followed his 2023 retirement. But with Mike Vrabel now leading the sideline and reshaping the staff, Slater will not return in 2025. He gave fans an update during an episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast with Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

“I’m in full dad mode right now. I’m enjoying my time at home,” Slater said. He has four children and is embracing family life fully. Coaching has taken a backseat. Right now, his daily routine centers around parenting. The special-teams ace has traded the playbook for parenting lessons. And he is loving every minute of it.

“There’s no feeling like it,” Slater said. “The joy you get when you’re with your children, it’s just indescribable.” But the learning goes both ways. Slater admits his kids keep him sharp. “If I ever try to skirt the line of truth, my kids would call me out quick,” he said. “‘Well, you didn’t say that yesterday.’ Or, ‘Mommy said this.’ They hold your feet to the fire every day.”

Slater is not done drawing up big plays. He plans to return to school. He shared his next move with his former teammates. “Been applying to schools, I feel like a teenager again. It’s like, doing these essays and looking into school, but I’m excited,” Slater said. His goal is to earn an MBA. For now, he is off the field, but still pushing forward. The retired WR can do it all.