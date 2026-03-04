Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Labels Super Bowl Trophy Inferior to World Cup, Blames Julian Edelman for Exposing It

Essentials Inside The Story Rob Gronkowski made a surprising comparison between two iconic trophies.

He brought up a memorable moment involving Julian Edelman.

The former Patriots star also weighed in on a collectibles debate.

Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, has a bone to pick with the Lombardi Trophy. During a recent episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, the former New England Patriots tight end surprisingly admitted he’s “jealous” of the FIFA World Cup trophy, drawing a humorous comparison between how the two iconic prizes are celebrated.

“I’m jealous of the World Cup,” Rob Gronkowski said. “It gets a party in Buenos Aires, gets a hangout. It’s lifted by two hands, so it’s supported well.”

As a four-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski’s opinion on the Lombardi Trophy carries weight. However, he made his case by sharing a funny incident from when the members of the Super Bowl LII champion New England Patriots made an appearance at the Boston Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park.

“It (FIFA World Cup trophy) will never get broken or dented like the Lombardi trophy because of some guy that I know threw a knuckleball to some other idiot who decided to bunt that knuckleball,” Gronkowski said, referring to his co-host Julian Edelman, who threw the knuckleball while Gronk tried to use the Lombardi Trophy as a baseball bat.

The incident occurred when the Patriots took a trip to Fenway Park after winning their sixth Super Bowl in 2019. The ‘dent’ even sparked a reaction from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who didn’t mince his words.

“Right before, underneath the Green Monster, these guys are fooling around and Julian’s throwing fastballs,” Kraft said. “Our boy Gronk picks up one of the trophies and hits it, and there’s a permanent ball mark on the back of the trophy. I guess if it was only one or two (trophies) I would’ve fixed it.”

But with five other pristine trophies in Kraft’s collection, the minor damage on one Lombardi trophy is an imperfection the team owner could live with.

While Rob Gronkowski often uses his podcast with Julian Edelman to share such outlandish takes, the Patriots tight end might have an even more controversial opinion about Patriots collectibles. While most fans are still chasing Tom Brady rookie cards, Gronk thinks a Drake Maye rookie card could be a better buy.

Rob Gronkowski deems Maye’s rookie card better than Brady’s

With trading cards hitting astronomical heights of valuation, these pieces of sports memorabilia have emerged as coveted collectibles, with several influential figures investing in them. So, when Rob Gronkowski was asked whether he’d choose a Tom Brady or a Drake Maye rookie card, the Patriots tight end had a shocking answer.

“I would probably rather have right now, to this day, a Drake Maye rookie card because it’s probably a lot cheaper,” Gronkowski said. “I can get it for cheaper because it’s a rookie card and he’s a young buck right now. And a Tom Brady rookie card, he has all the accolades already. You don’t know how Drake Maye’s career will project. It looks great, no doubt about it. It looks very on track to be very, very successful.”

While Rob Gronkowski continues to deliver unconventional opinions, defending the FIFA World Cup trophy over the Lombardi Trophy and arguing that Drake Maye’s rookie card is a wiser investment than Tom Brady’s, such entertaining takes have become a regular feature of his podcast with Julian Edelman.