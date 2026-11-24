Matthew Slater spent 16 seasons building a legacy of leadership, discipline, and excellence with the New England Patriots. A three-time Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler, the former special teams ace became one of the franchise’s most respected figures. But his retirement has opened an entirely different chapter for Slater.

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Reporting on Mass Live, journalist Chris Mason said, “He’s coaching at BC High, and he’s in a leadership-type position there. He’s also taking classes at MIT. He’s in Sloan’s executive MBA program there. He’s on track to graduate next spring. This coming spring, the spring of 2027. So, he’s really busy. And both of those are pretty interesting things.”

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Slater is balancing his coaching responsibilities with an Executive MBA program at MIT Sloan. He decided to pursue an Executive MBA from MIT Sloan, with graduation expected in spring 2027. The program represents another milestone for the legend as he prepares for opportunities beyond football.

While his football journey brought championship rings, he is now investing in his education to develop his leadership and management abilities.

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MIT Sloan’s reputation makes the achievement even more noteworthy. The institution got the No. 1 position in the 2027 QS Global MBA Rankings, placing it at the top of the best business schools.

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Slater’s academic commitments are not the only responsibilities keeping him occupied. Slater has also joined Boston College High School’s football coaching staff as Assistant Head Coach for Leadership and Player Development. He was announced as Assistant Head Coach in August 2026, allowing him to continue influencing the game while teaching what he learned throughout his professional career.

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“It is a privilege to work alongside a school so deeply committed to developing young men of character,” Slater said in BC High’s announcement, according to the Patriots’ official site. “Football is one of the greatest classrooms for teaching life’s most important lessons.”

At BC High, Slater works alongside HC Paul Zukauskas, focusing on coaching young athletes both on and off the field. His responsibilities are more than just teaching football techniques. They include leadership, accountability, and character development, forming important parts of his role.

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His experience as a Patriots wide receiver makes him perfect to mentor players who are figuring out their journey. He even shared his experience while speaking to Mass Live.

“I’m not sleeping very much. I can tell you that. The rest and recovery is not what it was when I was playing. But it’s just for a season of life. I’m almost done. I’ve been in school over a year now, and I’ll be done in the spring, so it’s a season of sacrifice. And that’s something that football taught me is O.K. It’s O.K. to sacrifice. It’s O.K. to grind.”

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Slater was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He won three Super Bowl championships. His contributions to special teams and influence inside the locker room made him an important part of the Patriots’ dynasty. He finished his career with 191 regular-season special teams tackles.

Now, Slater is carrying those qualities into a completely different environment. Between coaching at BC High and studying at MIT Sloan, he is welcoming opportunities that are beyond the football field. He is proving that retirement can be the beginning of another ambitious journey rather than the end of a career.