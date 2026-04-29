Patriots Make Hall of Fame Announcement for Rob Gronkowski Four Years After TE’s Retirement

Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is an honor and a prestigious recognition reserved for the true legends of the NFL, and most recently, the New England Patriots celebrated one of their all-time greats, Rob Gronkowski, by welcoming him into this elite class.

“Rob became a fan favorite almost immediately and remained the standard at tight end for nearly a decade,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “We look forward to celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame and, in time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

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The Patriots’ Hall of Fame selection process is unique and allows supporters to play a direct role in deciding which former player should be inducted each year. Rob Gronkowski received the most votes among this year’s finalists, securing his place among the team’s all-time legends.

Gronkowski was chosen over fellow finalists Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins after fans cast their votes online, making him the 38th inductee. For the fourth consecutive season, a three-time Super Bowl champion entered the Patriots’ Hall of Fame after WR Julian Edelman in 2025, Tom Brady in 2024, and Mike Vrabel in 2023.

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“Rob Gronkowski’s performance on the field was extraordinary, but it was his infectious energy and consistently positive presence that truly set him apart,” Kraft added. “He always brightened everyone’s day. He earned the respect of coaches and teammates through his work ethic, preparation, and unselfish approach, while redefining what it meant to play his position.”

Gronkowski began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2010 and spent nine seasons with the franchise, building a standout career. As their tight end, Gronkowski helped lead the team to three Super Bowl victories (XLIX, LI, and LIII).

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Gronkowski recorded around 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in the regular season. He also registered 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the postseason and became one of quarterback Tom Brady’s most reliable and explosive targets.

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The 36-year-old’s combination of size, strength, and athleticism made him a game-day nightmare for opposing defenses. Gronkowski’s career ended after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 when he decided to opt for retirement.

Although he last played for the Buccaneers, Gronkowski signed a one-day contract in late 2025 with the Patriots as he wanted to call it a career as a New England player. The Hall of Famer recognition will further cement Gronkowski’s legacy as one of the most influential players in franchise history.

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Gronkowski was not only known for his on-field performance but also for his energetic personality. He became a fan favorite throughout his tenure in New England. The 36-year-old will now be formally inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in a ceremony later this year, where he will join 37 other members who have made significant contributions to the team’s success.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.