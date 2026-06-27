Patriots Mourn Loss of Former Two-Way Star, Who Passes Away at 78

The New England Patriots community was dealt some tough news this week. Legendary linebacker Steve Zabel, who played with the Patriots from 1975 to 1978, passed away at the age of 78. From starting as an offensive player at Oklahoma to becoming a force on defense, Zabel shone throughout his career.

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“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former linebacker Steve Zabel,” the New England Patriots announced in a statement on X. “We send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

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The late player came to the NFL after making a name for himself as a two-way star with the Oklahoma Sooners. Zabel recalled in an interview with the Eagles that Chuck Fairbanks, Oklahoma’s head coach at that time, asked him to also play as a defensive end.

“For me, it was a great transition,” he’d said. “I played both ways and punted, and we won our last six games in a row and won the Big Eight Championship.”

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Zabel was drafted by the Eagles with the sixth overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Zabel spent 10 seasons in the NFL with three different teams and four years with the New England Patriots. He was asked to play outside linebacker by the Eagles early on, and he played defense for the rest of his NFL career. In his second season, Zabel cut down 40 pounds to fit the bill.

The Patriots named him to their All-Decade Team for the 1970s. Over the course of his 10 seasons, he recorded six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 14 sacks. Zabel was part of the 1976 Patriots team that went 11-3 and valiantly fought the Oakland Raiders in the AFC playoffs. During his time at New England, Zabel became a cornerstone for the Patriots’ defense.

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Steve Zabel was also an advocate for player welfare when he was in the league, per NBC. A preseason game of the Patriots was canceled in 1975 after the late linebacker and his teammates demanded changes to pension, insurance, and medical perks. That spirit also carried into his later life, after he retired from the NFL.

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Steve Zabel always tried to help people in need and made sure he did it with all his heart. Back in 1990, Zabel and his former Oklahoma teammate Larry Bross started an NGO called City Care in Oklahoma City. Their goal was to support people in need and improve the lives of families in the community. In 1995, Zabel and Bross also launched a tutoring and mentoring program called Whiz Kids.

“Steve is one of our best friends, man. He is absolutely wonderful,” former Philadelphia Eagles star Bill Bradley told The Oklahoman. “He gives back to the community. Just a super guy. He’s what you would want your son to grow up to be. Gosh, I couldn’t think of a better friend. I’m serious about that.”

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From making the difficult move from offense to defense to spending years helping his community, Steve Zabel always showed strength, dedication, and a desire to make a difference. May his soul rest in peace.