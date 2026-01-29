NFL Legend Issues Stern Statement on Patriots Criticism and Delivers Verdict on Drake Maye’s Super Bowl Run

Essentials Inside The Story NFL legend confronts Patriots easy path criticism head-on.

Drake Maye’s efficiency numbers outweigh postseason box scores.

A defining AFC title reshapes how New England advanced.

Even after earning their spot in the finale, criticism continues to follow the New England Patriots. Some analysts and fans believed the journey of Drake Maye’s team through the AFC was a cakewalk. Citing schedule, injuries, and favorable circumstances, many think they had it easy, but NFL legend Kurt Warner isn’t buying that argument. In fact, he shared a blunt view on the critics, emphasizing that the ultimate result is what truly matters.

“I mean, I understand it. Like you, you have to take all that into consideration…but at the end of the day, who cares?” he said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I don’t care. Like, it doesn’t matter to me how you get there. And 10 years from now, we’re not going to remember how somebody got there… If you win it at this point, nobody cares how easy your regular season was. Nobody cares what the process was to get there in the playoffs. This is the moment. This is what it’s all about.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series-Seattle Seahawks Practice Nov 10, 2022 Munich, Germany Kurt Warner reacts during Seattle Seahawks practice at FC Bayern Munich at Sabener Strabe. Munich FC Bayern Munich at Sabener Strabe Germany, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20221110_jla_al2_143

Warner’s sharp response came when asked about claims that the Patriots enjoyed an easier run to the Super Bowl. Eisen cited how the team didn’t face proven names such as quarterback Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen in the postseason. In fact, the Denver Broncos were without their starting QB, Bo Nix. They had to bring in Jarrett Stidham, who barely had experience to play in high-stakes championship games.

The host also cited that heavy snow favored the Patriots’ defense-oriented, run-focused approach in the second half. While both teams struggled to light up the scoreboard, the environment definitely jeopardized Stidham’s play, who recorded one fumble and a late-game interception. Yet, Warner believes every team had the same chance, and the Patriots advanced because they won most of the games.

For context, the team has lost just three times this season, against the Bills, Steelers, and Raiders. And let’s not forget they faced defensive giants like the Texans, Chargers, and Broncos in the postseason. Warner pointed out that teams like Denver had opportunities to stop New England and didn’t. He also dismissed the idea that an “easy” road should diminish QB Drake Maye’s elite performance this year.

He reminded everyone that every player on the field is an NFL-caliber athlete, and there are no automatic wins. Anyone can lose on any given Sunday. The former signal-caller recounted his own season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2008 to drive the point home. After going 9–7 and playing in a weak division, their run culminated in a Super Bowl appearance. But once they were in, they defeated strong teams and earned their way to the Super Bowl.

And Warner thinks the Patriots have done the same. Meanwhile, he made sure to give Maye his flowers for a phenomenal season.

Kurt Warner praises Drake Maye’s 2025 run

While shifting his focus to Drake Maye, Warner praised how New England has handled its rebuild and pointed to the 23-year-old’s performance all season. He agreed Maye’s numbers took a hit in the postseason, but he believes the player’s season-long impact stands out. While comparing him to Seattle QB Sam Darnold, Warner reiterated his belief.

“We’ve got a young second-year quarterback [Drake Maye] in the Super Bowl, a guy that’s come into the league and taken the league by storm and had an MVP-type season in year two, and he’s gotten all the way to the Superbowl and we see this,” he said. “You know, here and there, and we feel like everybody should be like that when they come in.”

The AFC Championship Game against the Broncos highlighted Maye’s value beyond the stats. He threw for only 86 yards, but his legs and instincts helped the offense when it languished. His six-yard touchdown run and a crucial 28-yard scramble on third-and-long helped the Patriots win at Empower Field.

With 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, he’s just 313 yards and 15 touchdowns behind Matthew Stafford, who’s leading the league in passing. During the regular season, Maye led the league in completion rate (72%), QBR (77.1), and yards per attempt (8.9) while also adding 450 rushing yards.

“It’s a threat, and to be that mobile and be able to run the way he does, see things and extend plays, is a big, big advantage for us,” veteran tight end Hunter Henry said of Maye. “He is a tremendous athlete.”

Even without perfect playoff stats, Drake Maye has proven he’s a difference-maker built for the biggest stage.