Patriots Owner Issues Statement as Julian Edelman & Andre Tippett Get Inducted Into Jewish Hall of Fame

On October 25, 2026, former New England Patriots stars Andre Tippett and Julian Edelman became members of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. Joining the star-studded class spanning multiple sports got them one more honor. They got a shoutout from the Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft.

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“Andre, you are one of the greatest players ever to wear a Patriots uniform and an NFL Hall of Famer, but your story extends well beyond football,” Kraft said as a part of the induction ceremony. “You chose Judaism more than 25 years ago and have demonstrated that commitment through the life you have built, the family you have raised, and your service to others. Tikkun Olam. For more than three decades, you have also remained an important part of the Patriots organization and helped define what it means to be a true Patriot, both on and off the field.

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“Julian, yours is one of the great success stories in our franchise history. You arrived as a seventh-round draft choice who had never played wide receiver and became a three-time Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, and one of the most clutch postseason receivers the game has known because you had Ruach. You have also embraced your Jewish heritage with great pride.”

Tippett spent 11 years with the Patriots (1982-1993), excluding one year when a shoulder injury put him on the sidelines. Through these 11 seasons, the linebacker played 151 games, caught one interception, and returned 42 yards. Furthermore, he recorded 100 sacks and 19 fumble recoveries for 75 yards.

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Even though he did not win a Super Bowl, Tippett led the Patriots to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance following the 1985 season. Unfortunately, the Patriots lost to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.

Furthermore, he was a five-time All-AFC selection and was named to the league’s All-Decade Team of the 1980s. Later in 1999, Tippett entered the Patriots Hall of Fame, and then in 2008, he entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Five years ago, the College Football Hall of Fame inducted him for his standout career at the University of Iowa.

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Meanwhile, Edelman also spent 11 years with the Patriots (from 2009 to 2020) and missed one season because of an ACL injury (in 2017). The wide receiver played 137 games and caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards to score 36 touchdowns. He also rushed 58 times for 413 yards and returned four punts for touchdowns.

While his candidacy for the Pro Football Hall of Fame is still under debate, Edelman entered the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2025. Additionally, he has three Super Bowl rings in his possession along with a Super Bowl MVP honor.

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“Andre and Julian, your journeys are different, but both of you have represented the Jewish community and the Patriots organization with pride,” Kraft continued. “You have shown young Jewish athletes that they can compete, lead, and succeed at the highest level. On behalf of the Kraft family, the entire New England Patriots organization, congratulations on this well-deserved honor. We are very proud of you both. Mazel tov. Am yisroel chai.”

But when it was time for Edelman to speak, he simply couldn’t stay away from praising Tippett.

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Julian Edelman embraced the honor with a shoutout for Andre Tippett

“Hey everyone, Julian Edelman here, former New England Patriot. I just wanted to take a minute and say how honored I am to accept my induction into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026,” Edelman weighed in on his induction. “Early on in my career, RKK, the Kraft family, made me feel like part of their tribe, and the Jewish community in New England embraced me with open arms.

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“Nothing brings people together like sports, and we need that now more than ever. So once again, thank you for the great honor. I hope you all have a great event. And to my fellow inductee, New England Patriot Hall of Famer, Hall of Famer in the NFL, Andre Tippett, mazel tov, bubs. I love you, and I can’t wait to see you.”

On the other hand, Tippett felt that being inducted into the International Jewish Hall of Fame was a meaningful and humbling experience. Well, he claimed that it was something that he didn’t really expect. Yet, he placed the honor right beside his previous Hall of Fame entries. After all, it’s all about “people, values, and community” that shaped him.

Separated by eras on the gridiron, Andre Tippett and Julian Edelman now stand forever linked in the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. With Robert Kraft’s heartfelt tribute sealing the night, both Patriots legends proved their greatest impact reaches far beyond Foxborough.