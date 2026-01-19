Retired QB Exposes Key Patriots Weakness & Sends Strong Message on Bo Nix’s Replacement to Sean Payton

Just hours after Bo Nix’s season-ending injury during the 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills, talk of his replacement gained traction. Now, former quarterback Nick Foles didn’t just send prayers for Nix’s recovery but also outlined a major weakness of Mike Vrabel’s team that the Denver Broncos could leverage in their biggest game of the year.

“A positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games,” Foles wrote on X.

After pointing out the flaw in the Patriots’ system, Foles also sent a powerful message to Nix and his team.

“Note for the Broncos and their fans: I know it has been an emotional 24 hours. I feel for Bo and the team, and I’m sending prayers for a strong recovery,” he said.

Bo Nix hurt his ankle on a strange, almost kneel-like play in overtime that pushed him backward. The injury happened on the second-to-last snap of the game against the Bills and will keep Nix out for the rest of the postseason. Meanwhile, Foles’ message regarding the backup quarterbacks couldn’t be more relevant as Jarrett Stidham is set to fill in for Nix next week. Further, Sam Ehlinger will serve as the backup, while the Broncos have also added Ben DiNucci to the practice squad for emergency depth.

Earlier, the Patriots edged out the Houston Texans 28–16 and are ready to clash with the Broncos on January 25. Heading into the AFC Championship game, Foles’ message to head coach Sean Payton is simple: trust the replacement and attack the Patriots where they’ve shown cracks before.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

