Tom Brady Announces Career Milestone After Fanatics Flag Football Move From Saudi to U.S.

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady shared a new update about his sports collectibles venture.

The company continues to expand its retail footprint in the U.S.

Meanwhile, another Brady-backed sports project recently saw a change of plans.

Tom Brady has hit another milestone as he continues to expand his business empire after his 2023 NFL retirement. Just weeks after calling the NFC championship game between the Seahawks and the Rams as FOX Sports’ lead analyst, the former QB dropped a major update about his sports collectibles company. In his brief message, he celebrated the launch of another store for CardVault by Tom Brady.

“@cardvaultbytombrady Lucky 13,” Brady wrote on Instagram, adding a chart-increasing emoji.

On March 6, 2026, CardVault by Tom Brady opened its 13th retail store in Brooklyn, New York. It is located at 80 Flatbush Avenue, next to the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. Co-founder Chris Costa recently shared a picture of the store on his Instagram story and urged his followers to swing by.

Brady re-shared it on his Instagram stories, celebrating the big moment and probably teasing about further expansion in the near future. CardVault is a dream for any sports enthusiast who loves to collect cards. Founded in 2020, the company focuses on trading sports cards and rare memorabilia. The brand is a haven for modern sports card collectors.

Brady wasn’t there during its inception. He took on the major role last month after acquiring 50% shares in the company. Soon, the company was rebranded as CardVault by Tom Brady. Before the Patriots legend became the co-owner, the company already operated several physical stores. Since Brady’s arrival, the company has continued expanding with new stores in cities including Sacramento, New York’s SoHo district, Dallas, Las Vegas, the Mall of America in Minnesota, San Francisco, and Brooklyn.

The Bay Area location was announced as the company’s first flagship store only weeks ago. The 13th store in Brooklyn features the company’s signature “vault” design and focuses on premium sports cards, Pokémon cards, and rare collectibles. The concept allows customers to have a marketplace where they can buy, sell, and trade valuable items.

Announcing its launch, Costa sounded excited about the new location. He described 80 Flatbush Avenue as the “most iconic street” in all of Brooklyn. As for Brady, the venture is more than just another business opportunity.

“Sports collectibles and cards have been part of my DNA since childhood, and CardVault has set the gold standard for what a modern fan experience should be,” Brady said.

While Brady celebrates his retail expansion, another of his major projects is undergoing a significant change.

Fanatics cancels Tom Brady’s flag football event in Saudi Arabia

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic, initially slated to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has just had a change of plans. Organizers are now moving the event to the United States in the wake of ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Insiders have revealed that the new location for the event will be BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The stadium is home to MLS club Los Angeles FC and NWSL team Angel City FC.

Originally scheduled for March 21, a new date for the tournament has not yet been announced. Brady first announced the exhibition flag football event in September 2025. It was in collaboration with Fanatics, OBB Media, FOX Sports, and the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. The event will feature a three-team round-robin tournament designed to reunite NFL icons and showcase the sport on a global stage.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season,” Brady said last September. “I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes.”

Brady’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski is also slated to play in the event, reuniting the legendary Patriots and Buccaneers duo. Moreover, quarterback Jayden Daniels also planned to play for one of the competing teams.

The event was originally set to air on Fox Sports and Tubi, with comedian and actor Kevin Hart as host. In the upcoming days, more details for the upcoming event are likely to emerge.