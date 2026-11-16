For years, Terrell Owens was one of the NFL’s most recognizable personalities. His touchdown celebrations, outspoken nature, and remarkable performances made him a constant talking point among football fans. But away from the field, the former San Francisco 49ers star dealt with challenges that often went unnoticed by those watching him play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Owens experienced the pressure of living under public scrutiny, with his personal life frequently becoming part of the conversation. Despite the attention surrounding his career, he wanted people to understand that his status as an athlete did not make him immune to emotional struggles. That message has resurfaced after Owens shared an emotional statement on his Instagram Story, reminding fans that professional athletes experience the same feelings and vulnerabilities as everyone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People forget that I’m a human being, just because I play a sport that everybody loves. We’re human. We’re not invincible. We share the same feelings and emotions that people on the outside feel. I don’t think people really understand that,” the message read.

The words are not from a new interview. They appeared in a June 24, 2012, Grantland profile titled Terrell Owens’s Darkest Days.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Owens was going through a difficult period after his NFL career had stalled. He had joined the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League in an attempt to keep playing professionally, but his time with the team also ended in disappointment.

The Grantland profile discussed his financial difficulties, family responsibilities, and uncertainty about his future. For someone who had spent years performing in front of millions of fans, adjusting to life without the same opportunities and recognition was a significant change.

ADVERTISEMENT

His football résumé, however, explains why his name continues to carry weight among NFL fans. The 49ers selected Owens in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He spent eight seasons in San Francisco before moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Across 15 NFL seasons, Owens finished with 1,078 receptions for 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns. He earned six Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro honors, and a place on the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, cementing his legacy as one of the most productive wide receivers in league history.

ADVERTISEMENT

His final NFL appearance came with Cincinnati during the 2010 season. Although he attempted to find another opportunity, including a brief stint with Seattle during the 2012 preseason, he never returned to regular-season NFL action. Sixteen years after his last NFL season, Owens has nevertheless found another competitive outlet.

The former wide receiver has embraced pickleball, a sport that has given him a new opportunity to test himself athletically. In a July 2026 interview with Pickleball Magazine, Owens discussed how seriously he has taken the game since first picking up a paddle in October 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pickleball is not an addiction with me—I see it as a challenge. I’m learning the sport. I’m down with just the process of it,” Owens said. “I had no idea about how to play at that time. I was basically just trying to return the ball, get it back over the net.”

He revealed that he plays at least four days a week, dedicating considerable time to practice and improving his technique. Owens also made his ambitions clear, expressing his desire to compete on the senior professional tour. His involvement has extended beyond playing, too, with a signature paddle through CPX Pickleball and an apparel partnership with Centerline Athletics.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Owens, the competitive drive that defined his football career has found a different sporting environment. His transition also shows that his connection with athletics has continued well beyond his final NFL appearance.