“People Get Fired Every Day”: NFL Legend Accuses Ryan Clark of Taking ESPN Firing ‘Too Far’

On Monday, Ryan Clark was one of the many to lose his job after the recent round of layoffs at ESPN. However, he believed that it was just a camouflage for what the broadcasting network always intended to do. It came out as an outburst from him, but not everyone is liking the way Clark is dragging the matter and turning it into a narrative.

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“ESPN Ryan, I tried to stay quiet p*mp,” Former NFL CB Asante Samuel wrote on X. “But you’re taking this fired sh*t too far. Why are you so sensitive and emotional, brother? People get fired every day, B.”

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Ryan Clark joined ESPN as an NFL analyst in 2015, and now, 11 years later, he was shown the exit door in a rather controversial way. The veteran analyst was in the studio on Monday, shooting for the NFL Live show. However, midway through the segment, when the channel aired a commercial break, ESPN management communicated to Clark about his release.

And when Clark asked if he should wrap up before finishing the ongoing NFL Live segment, the management answered “yes.” The veteran analyst was disappointed, and on the latest episode of The Pivot Podcast, he seemingly vented against ESPN.

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“Let me put this to bed,” said Clark on The Pivot Podcast. “I wasn’t laid off. I was fired, right? They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing, but there was no cause for it, right? So, because there was no cause for it, you couldn’t just fire me, so you had to wait for the layoff so you could camouflage it and veil it, right? But here’s the other thing. If I was laid off like everybody else, they came out on Tuesday. Mine came out on Friday.”

Following the layoffs, which included Ryan Clark, Cam Newton, and many others, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro issued an internal staff memo on June 21, 2026 (Tuesday). And there he explicitly noted that “most of the job impacts are tied to the acquisition,” which meant the ESPN and NFL Media merger became the reason for Clark’s release. But why?

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Earlier this year, Disney (ESPN’s parent company) and the NFL agreed on a $3 billion deal, which allowed ESPN to acquire NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and the league’s official fantasy football operations in return for a 10% equity stake in ESPN. It also meant that two of the standout sports media houses became one unit.

As a result, certain roles overlapped with each other, and even the operating costs would have to be trimmed. To ensure that the newly merged runs efficiently, ESPN laid off some of its existing employees.