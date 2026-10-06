Peyton Manning Clowns NFL Refs After League Official Was Caught Cussing at Trey McBride

During the Atlanta Falcons‘ 45-24 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Manning brothers analyzed a crucial fumble involving Saints RB Kendre Miller. As Eli Manning appeared uncertain if Miller had lost possession of the football, Peyton Manning was far more convinced.

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“That’s a fumble. I may not call it, but it’s a fumble. I don’t know. I mean, we got refs, you know, telling players to F off. So, you know, let’s just get the fumble right,” said Peyton Manning in a video posted on X, analyzing the fumble with Eli Manning

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The fumble jab was a clear reference to the controversy that erupted during the New York Giants‘ Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

During the game, CBS cameras caught line judge Jeff Seeman directing profanity at Trey McBride after the TE protested a non-call on a potential pass interference play. The footage showed Seeman saying “F— you” to McBride twice.

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McBride then turned towards the camera and laughed after realizing the exchange had been caught on live broadcast. The incident quickly escalated as the NFL Players Association executive director, JC Tretter, called the official’s conduct unacceptable and argued that officials should be held to the same standards as players.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

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Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that she was “standing right there” as the moment unfurled.

“What’s wild is that it all started with Trey McBride saying ‘please’ when pleading his case for a PI flag. He was heated for sure, but I never heard a curse from him. The harshest he got was, “You’re ruining the game.”

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After the league reviewed the incident, Seeman received a two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct. That backdrop made Peyton’s comment during the ManningCast even more pointed.

“The NFL announced today that line judge Jeff Seeman has been suspended 2 games and referee Adrian Hill 1 game for separate instances of unprofessional conduct toward a player. Seeman’s incident occurred during Cardinals-Giants, while Hill’s occurred during Dolphins-Vikings,” NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on X.

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Peyton’s remarks suggested that if officials were going to lose their composure with players, they should at least make sure they get basic calls right.

In this case, Peyton got his wish. The officials ruled Miller’s play a fumble after Falcons’ HC Kevin Stefanski challenged the call on the field. They took possession at the New Orleans’ 22-yard line and converted the turnover into a TD five plays later. The official game breakdown confirmed that C.J. Henderson forced the fumble and that the challenge overturned the original ruling.

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The Atlanta Falcons controlled the game from start to finish. They opened the night with a 59-yard Bijan Robinson TD run and never surrendered, at last leading to a 45-24 win.

For Peyton, the bigger story was clearly about the officials.