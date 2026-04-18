Peyton Manning Joins $28 Million Denver Project in Major Career Move

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is teaming up with Denver-based Gastamo Group on a new project for the Mile-High City. After 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning joined the Denver Broncos in 2011 and helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl win since 1999 in 2015. Now, more than a decade later, the five-time MVP is giving back to the city with an exciting new project.

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Manning is teaming up with Gastamo Group on a new mixed-use project called “1st Street Farms.” The development will be built on a vacant site near South Platte Park Open Space, within the RiverPark area at Santa Fe Drive and Mineral Avenue, as reported by the Denver Post’s Jessica Alvarado Gamez.

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“The project will use a vacant site along the South Platte Park Open Space in the RiverPark development at Santa Fe Drive and Mineral Avenue.”

As part of this project, Manning and the Gastamo Group will develop a 15,000-square-foot restaurant offering Southern-inspired, Colorado-focused cuisine, which will be an ode to Manning’s New Orleans roots and his illustrious tenure in Denver. The restaurant will also have five private dining rooms. The plans for the “1st Street Farms” venture were discussed earlier this week during a Littleton City Council session.

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Complementing the restaurant, the project also includes a 13,000 square-foot event bar and glass wedding venue, a community park with a turf football field, and five acres of “beautiful landscaped gardens and paths winding through the unobstructed views of the mountains,” as per the Sun.

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The Littleton City Council confirmed Peyton Manning and the Gastamo Group’s proposal while also revealing that the former Broncos quarterback will play a bigger role “as a promoter” in this project.

“Mr. Manning’s financial involvement, along with other equity partners, has been intentionally limited by Gastamo Group to ensure they retain long-term ownership and management of the project and to more adequately reflect the nature of Mr. Manning’s partnership and role with the project, not as a majority owner, but rather, as a promoter,” the council meeting agenda said.

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This grand project will cost $28 million, as it includes the costs of site improvements for the public spaces and the restaurant and event venue building, the Denver Post confirmed. Furthermore, this figure will also include acquisition costs for the two properties that make up the five-acre space for “1st Street Farms.”

However, the development of the project hinges on an agreement for a public-private partnership, as the site’s infrastructure challenges and high acquisition costs have created a funding gap of $5.5 million. But with the venture’s community benefits and an annual $35.2 million economic impact, the request for the partnership was made.

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If the project is approved, it will be Peyton Manning’s way to thank a city where he concluded his illustrious career by adding many more accolades, like the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, AFC West Division titles, two AFC Championships, and the crown jewel, the Super Bowl 50 triumph.

But this massive $28 million hospitality project isn’t the first time Manning has invested in the city of Denver, with the 14-time Pro Bowler joining the ownership group of the NWSL’s Denver Summit last year. This investment has immediately paid dividends for the NFL Hall of Famer, with the Mile High Fútbol Club creating history in its first game.

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Peyton Manning’s Denver Summit creates NWSL record on league debut

Just a year after investing in the new NWSL team, Denver Summit, Peyton Manning saw his club create history. Summit FC, for their season opener against the Washington Spirit, drew a record 63,004 fans at Empower Field. With this number, the Denver-based club broke the previous record of 40,091, set by Bay FC at Oracle Park in San Francisco in the 2025 season.

“This is a pinch-me day,” team owner Rob Cohen said on the CBS game broadcast. “We set out a vision. … We wanted to have over 60,000 people here, and it looks like we accomplished that.”

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Since that result, the Denver Summit sits ninth in the NWSL with a record of 1-3-1. This includes a win over Peyton’s brother, Eli Manning’s Gotham FC; a defeat against the Bay FC; and draws against the Spirit, Seattle Reign, and Orlando Pride.

With these investments, it’s clear that Peyton Manning hasn’t forgotten his time in Denver and is actively working to give back to the Mile-High City.