Peyton Manning Pays Tribute to Colorado Hall of Famer After Major Broncos Achievement

On a cold December day in 2013, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning not only shut down the Titans but also a narrative that kept bugging him. People believed he couldn’t play in the cold… But on the day when the kickoff temperature was 18 degrees, the QB proved his competence with 39-of-59 passing for 397 yards and four touchdowns. And in the post-game interview with Dave Logan, he pulled back the curtain on his emotions. Take that narrative and “stick it where the sun don’t shine,” was Manning’s message to the naysayers. Perhaps it was easier for him to emote in front of Logan, a former NFL wide receiver and Colorado Sports Hall of Fame inductee, whose rare athletic resume includes being drafted by the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Logan, who played for eight years with the Cleveland Browns, more famously known as the ‘Kardiac Kids’ back then for their late-game comebacks, had seen adversities during his career but made sure to fight through. Take their Oct. 19, 1980, game as an example. Browns quarterback Brian Sipe made a stunning comeback after he threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Dave Logan. Just 16 seconds were remaining, but that pass led to a 26-21 thriller win over Green Bay and left 75,548 screaming hometown fans ecstatic! Well, post several successful years with Cleveland, Logan left to play for Denver for a year and retired in 1984. But his career wasn’t close to done.

In 1990, he joined KOA, which was a five-decade-old radio station of the Broncos. And while he initially handled only color commentary until 1995, the following year, he was also assigned additional responsibilities of play-by-play for road games. Slowly, he moved to the play-by-play chair in 1997 and became known as “the voice of the Broncos”—the same team that Manning started playing for in 2012.

And so, when Manning got to know that Logan completed 35 years at KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM—a huge achievement—he had some great things to say. In his tribute to Logan, he said, “He’s just got a great way with people. I think that’s what’s made him such a great coach… He’s seen it at so many different levels, which made him a great broadcaster.”

Yes, that’s three-and-a-half decades of ‘TOUCHDOWN, BRONCOS!‘ calls and turning radio waves into time machines for Denver fans. The Broncos’ official X account put it best, posting a video montage of alumni gushing about Logan with the caption, “The soundtrack of Broncos history. 🗣️🏆 Cheers to Dave Logan on 35 years at @KOAColorado!”

Along with Peyton Manning, Broncos former head coach Mike Shanahan, and others joined in to pay tribute to the star of the franchise.

In 2000, Logan was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions to football. Though he was born in North Dakota, his family had moved to Colorado, where he played high school football at Wheat Ridge High School in Wheat Ridge. Later, he even chose to stay close to home as he played three different sports for the University of Colorado. That’s where he won the Big Eight Conference Athlete of the Year Award twice.