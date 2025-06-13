Peyton Manning & Roger Goodell Pay Same Touching Tribute to Jim Irsay as Colts Make Big Announcement

“Let’s find a way back to our greatness.” With these words, legendary Colts owner Jim Irsay had inspired his team after their 2024 season. Starting as a ball boy, rising to GM at 27, and then the owner at 37. This was a man who was all in for his city. His generosity and drive weren’t just limited to the Colts, though. Even the last message he sent out on X was cheering on the Indianapolis Pacers. But as the great man leaves a devastating gap in the NFL universe, Peyton Manning remembers stories of their favorite franchise owner. And it’s not just Manning, even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared his tribute to the great man.

Peyton Manning started his NFL career way back in 1998 with the Colts as the first overall pick from the draft. As Manning wrote recently, “He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL.” And now, as the world continues to celebrate Jim Irsay’s memories, Manning has shared yet another emotional tribute for the man who started his NFL career.

On the Colts’ IG page, Peyton Manning shared a heartfelt message for Jim Irsay. As Manning put it, “One word that I would pick to describe Jim Irsay, I think it’s a word, I would just say ‘one of a kind.’ Not many people could have a conversation and refer to George Halas, who was at Jim’s wedding, to Johnny Unitas, that Jim was a ball boy for in his early days as a young man.” George Halas was the legendary founder of the Bears, and Johnny Unitas was the QB for the Colts way back when they were called the Baltimore Colts. Irsay’s career started with Unitas as his ball boy. Jim Irsay had a reputation for giving speeches and drawing iconic references, and he also had a deep-rooted passion for music. As Manning further added, “Can quote Bob Dylan, Jim Morrison, and John Lennon in the same sentence.”

Jim Irsay had a collection of nearly 200 guitars and was a devoted fan of the Beatles. He even shared this love for the band with his daughters. He would often tell Pete Ward (COO for the Colts), “We’re like Lennon and McCartney,” and to that, Ward would retort, “More like Lennon and Ringo.” As for Peyton Manning, he also recalled a story that he holds dear, saying, “Jim Irsay could do a run-on sentence like no other.” As Manning remembered, “One time, he sat me down after I retired, kind of talking about what I might wanna do post-football, and he started talking, and I drank eight Bud Lights by the time he actually paused for maybe me to respond, about an hour and a half straight. It was actually impressive, it was amazing.”

As for Roger Goodell, he didn’t share any particular stories of Jim Irsay, but remembered his generosity fondly. As Goodell put it, “You know, the favorite stories for me of Jim Irsay are the ones you can’t tell. They’re the ones where Jim did something really special for people, and he did it so frequently. The world was full of people that benefited from his generosity, from his kindness, and for always being there.” While Goodell couldn’t share any stories, Colts DT Forest Buckner did share a story at the recent OTA presser. There was a time Buckner needed stem-cell treatment for a high-ankle injury. And Irsay? He flew Buckner to Panama on his private jet.

The stories of Jim Irsay’s kindness and generosity are endless. Even HC Shane Steichen has declared that the Colts will dedicate this season to Irsay and win. But the tributes by Goodell and Manning come at a special time. When the Colts announced a big honor for their late owner.

Jim Irsay’s legacy honored by the Colts

June 13th would have been the 66th birthday of Jim Irsay. And commemorating this day, his daughters have made an announcement. It’s an update that will leave Jim Irsay’s name written in the Colts’ legacy in an even grander way. Irsay’s daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, shared an official statement that announced the honor for their father. Jim Irsay will now become the 20th person to receive the Colts Ring of Honor. This honor will be bestowed at the season opener against the Dolphins on 7th September. As Indianapolis prepares for the changing times with a legend gone, it is a fitting tribute to the man who shaped the franchise with his decades of hard work and generosity.

As the official statement, Irsay’s daughters stated, “There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay. It’s only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor.” With the Ring of Honor, Jim Irsay will now join his father, Robert Irsay, who got the honor back in 1996. The father-son duo will now be immortalized on the upper deck of Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s the end of an era for the Colts, but it’s also the beginning of a new chapter. And it will now be shaped by Irsay’s daughters taking the lead.

Now, the co-owners of the franchise, Irsay-Gordon, Foyt, and Jackson, will shape the coming years for the Colts. Irsay-Gordon will take up the position of her father (CEO and principal owner). As for Foyt, she will become the executive VP for the franchise. And Jackson will take up the mantle of Chief Brand Officer. With the Colts under new management, they have the goal of driving the team’s journey to the Super Bowl. With this drive, will this year be theirs for the taking?