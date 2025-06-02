Peyton Manning Throws Eli Under the Bus After Confirming Bill Belichick Won’t Return to ManningCast

The Manning brothers will soon be back on your screens. But this time, legendary coach Bill Belichick won’t be joining them. Ever since Peyton and Eli Manning kicked off ManningCast, they’ve had everyone from Snoop Dogg to Barack Obama drop in for a laugh, a story, or a little football talk. It’s part game analysis, part chaos, and all vibes. Whenever the two Hall of Fame-bound brothers appear on screen, it’s a guaranteed good time. You’ve got Peyton getting all fired up over coverages, Eli throwing in dry one-liners, and a guest list that never misses.

And now, as the fifth season of ManningCast approaches, The Sheriff is already stirring things up, and Eli is right in the middle of it. So, what’s the latest scoop? Last week, Peyton was attending the 2025 Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. While talking to reporters, the former QB took a lighthearted jab at his brother Eli while discussing the long-term ManningCast deal. And what it’s like working with Eli, Peyton couldn’t help but drop some interesting tidbits about his brother.

Calling Eli picky and high maintenance, the former Colts QB shared, “Yeah, he’s very high maintenance. You know, obviously his food and the snacks he has to have, he’s very picky.” But that doesn’t mean Peyton doesn’t love working with his brother. The 49-year-old shared that he’s excited to return to the screen with Eli.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s fun to work together and talk ball and sort of, you know, stay close to the game, stay connected, and get to do it from home. I do it from Denver, Eli does it from New Jersey. So fun working with him,” said Peyton. “We kind of see the game the same way, and it’s been a lot of fun these past four years. Glad that ESPN still wants us back,” he added.

So, while Peyton Manning had his fun exposing Eli, the conversation eventually shifted beyond brotherly banter. The reporters at the Memorial Tournament brought up the guest lineup for the upcoming season. After all, ManningCast is not just about the Mannings, it’s about the surprise appearances and unfiltered football talk.

Peyton spills the tea on Bill Belichick’s ManningCast status

The Manning brothers have always kept their guest list interesting. But last season, the ManningCast had a blast featuring a legendary coach on every single episode. Yes, we’re talking about Bill Belichick. After parting ways with the Patriots last January, the former Patriots head coach appeared on all 11 episodes of ManningCast. It’s safe to say that audiences loved Coach Belichick’s insights, humor, and, of course, a little bit of banter here and there.

But this season, Coach Belichick won’t be there. Peyton Manning shared that the UNC head coach would not be returning for this year’s ManningCast. “He’s obviously busy right now coaching college football, so he won’t be back this year. So, he’ll be hard to replace.” Now, Bill’s absence will surely be felt by the fans, especially since audiences loved seeing the legendary coach’s fun side. During one episode, Peyton tried to reignite the rivalry between Eli and the former Patriots coach, but Bill wasn’t ready to fire any shots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Instead, the 73-year-old called for a peace treaty with Eli. “No, not at all, I’m not making fun of Eli. I’m not throwing any stones at him ’cause he’ll toss some boulders back at me. Eli, can we have a peace treaty?” Eli was on the same page, replying, “Peace, coach. We got total peace. You know, hey, I got all the respect for you right there, coach. I’m not saying anything. Nothing mean. All my jokes are going to Peyton.“

So, while there won’t be any Coach Belichick this time around, Peyton shared that they will have a variety of rotating guests this season. “We’ll probably try to go back to kind of rotating guests and, you know, having coaches and players, which I always like, their insight, but also, you know, the actors and musicians. The common criteria to be a guest is you gotta love football,” the former Colts QB said. “And I love, and Eli and I both love being around people who love football as much as we do and from all different walks of life,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, while Belichick’s absence leaves a big gap, Peyton and Eli’s rotating guest list means fresh perspectives. And maybe a few surprises are just around the corner.