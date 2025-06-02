Philip Rivers’ Ex-Teammate Claps Back at Haters as 8x Pro Bowler’s Son Makes Big Moves

Years after taking his last NFL snap, Philip Rivers continues to spark debates. And, it’s not because he disappeared. It is because we can’t ignore his career. No matter how much critics try to bring it down. His reported trash talks, yelling at teammates on game days, or fumbled snaps; all will fade when his stats appear. Although ex-Colts QB did not have any Super Bowl rings, an MVP trophy, or a magical farewell tour, his records speak for themselves. With the top 6 all-time in both passing yards (63,440) and touchdowns (421), a 240-game ironman streak, and eight Pro Bowl nods, his consistency over 17 seasons cannot be paralleled. Still, some folks treat Rivers like a second-tier QB. That’s where his ex-teammate, Melvin Gordon, steps in.

Melvin Gordon, who played for five seasons with Philip Rivers, sat down for a segment on Kay Adams’ show Up & Adams. On Sunday, a short clip of his interview was published on Instagram. The caption reads, “Phil didn’t get a ring… but that doesn’t mean he didn’t EARN HIS GOLD JACKET!!” Indeed! Despite never getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl, Rivers is still one of the best in the league.

That’s why, in the interview, when Kay Adams put forth, “There are people who don’t think he’ll be a Hall of Famer or he should be. What do you say to those people?” Gordon had a succinct response. He replied promptly, “They probably hate him… or they probably got a guy they felt should’ve been in a lot earlier, but like failed and do… or because he didn’t win a Super Bowl.”

As Gordon emphasizes, football greatness isn’t a jewelry contest. It is about impact and longevity. He adds, “You have guys that don’t win a Super Bowl and get in. Obviously, it’s a thing that’s hard to do.” We have solid examples like Dan Marino, one of the most gifted passers in NFL history, Barry Sanders, Tony Gonzalez, and more. But, they’re all in Canton.

In fact, only 35 quarterbacks in NFL history have ever won a Super Bowl as a starter. Dozens of legends didn’t, so Rivers isn’t alone. Gordon comments, “I don’t even know what the percent is on people getting a Super Bowl, but I’m pretty sure it’s very small,” is definitely true to facts.

Besides career passing yards & touchdowns, 8-time Pro Bowler has racked up 5 seasons with 4,000+ yards. In addition, he has recorded 4 playoff wins with that famous sidearm cannon. It all makes him a legend. So, when Gordon remarked, “You know, Phil’s a phenomenal player and anybody who played against him will tell you that,” he was right.

His career cannot be discredited just because he didn’t win a ring. But as the HoF debate continues, Chargers‘ star Philip Rivers’ name is once again making headlines. However, this time, it is through the rise of his son, Gunner Rivers, who is carving out his own path.

Philip Rivers’ son rises on the recruiting trail!

Philip Rivers’ son, Gunner Rivers, isn’t just riding his dad’s wave; he is building his own legacy. After torching defenses for over 7,000 yards and 65 touchdowns before his junior year, he has become the real deal. Gunner has stepped into the fire at the Texas Longhorns’ Elite Camp. Surrounded by top-notch competition, he became the No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 class.

At 6-foot-3.5, 205 pounds, Gunner brings both talent and composure to the football field. His dad, Philip Rivers, once remarked about his son, “He’s pretty much who he is going to be. Gunner is a pocket passer that runs well enough… He’s really humble about it all. He doesn’t love all the attention.” Gunner’s numbers through two seasons are spectacular, as he has notched 7,024 passing yards for 70 TDs to just 10 INTs. In addition, he recorded a 63% completion rate and a jaw-dropping 3,947 yards, with a 36-TD sophomore campaign.

At the Texas Elite Camp, top arms like Colton Nussmeier, Malachi Zeigler, and Jerry Meyer slayed it. However, Gunner stood out with his capabilities. So, it’s safe to say that if junior Rivers impresses the Longhorns, an offer might come soon for the young quarterback. Right now, the offer list includes NC State (his dad’s alma mater), Auburn, Miami, Boston College, South Carolina, and Alabama. As per 247Sports, Gunner is already No. 24 overall nationally. Hence, this time, all eyes are on him!