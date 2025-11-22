Pittsburgh Airport Forced to Make Immediate Decision on Steelers Legend Franco Harris’ Statue Amid Backlash

Airports usually spark debates about long lines or pricey snacks, not football history. But when travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport spotted a scoreboard error above the iconic Franco Harris statue inside the brand-new $1.7 billion terminal, outrage erupted quickly. One wrong number, “12-7” instead of the correct final score “13-7,” was all it took for the Steelers fans to demand action.

The backlash grew after The Athletic’s Josh Yohe posted a photo showing the incorrect score behind the statue. For die-hard Steelers fans, that one point is a big deal. The Immaculate Reception wasn’t just Pittsburgh’s first playoff win; it was the spark that launched a dynasty.

The airport didn’t waste any time addressing the issue after a massive backlash on social media. In a public statement, officials acknowledged the error and assured everyone that the issue would be resolved.

“We know the details are important to Pittsburghers and in order to make the background clear, we will adjust the clock to depict how much time was left when Franco scored – prior to the extra point – and other adjustments as needed,” the airport wrote.

Franco Harris scored with just five seconds remaining to make it 12-7, and the extra point brought the final score to 13-7. To represent anything else feels almost sacrilegious in a city where football memories are cherished like priceless artifacts.

The airport also highlighted that the Franco Harris statue, relocated to the new terminal in collaboration with the Heinz History Center and the Harris family, continues to serve as a key symbol of welcome for visitors.

For a city that treats its football legends like family, accuracy isn’t optional. And now, the airport is making sure that Franco’s legacy greets travelers the right way, point by point, second by second.

Steelers face a critical test ahead of the playoffs

Pittsburgh didn’t expect its offense to look this flat after pairing Aaron Rodgers with DK Metcalf. Yet here they are, entering Week 12 with one of the least explosive passing attacks in the league and a division race slipping through their fingers. Sunday’s trip to Chicago now carries consequences far beyond nostalgia surrounding Rodgers’ return to Soldier Field.

The main issue sits in plain sight. Pittsburgh’s vertical game has evaporated. The Steelers have attempted only 41 passes of 15+ air yards, dead last in the NFL. They average just 4.1 deep shots per game, and Rodgers’ intended air yards sit at 5.9, his lowest mark since 2018. The offense has become reliant on short throws and yards after the catch, forcing slow, error-prone drives that rarely generate momentum.

It affects their playoff hopes. Currently sitting at 6-4, the Steelers are barely clinging to first place in the AFC North. One misstep could hand control to the Ravens, and with their tough remaining schedule, trying to secure a wild-card spot could be a risky endeavor. Meanwhile, the Bears are on a roll under Ben Johnson, winning seven out of their last eight games, turning this matchup into a heavyweight showdown with playoff implications.



If they lose, Pittsburgh would fall to 6-5, likely trailing the Chargers, Bills, and Jaguars. Their margin for error would disappear. Analysts are already suggesting that winning the division might be their only realistic shot at making it to January.

A win, however, stabilizes everything. At 7-4, the Steelers keep destiny in their own hands, even with a brutal stretch ahead featuring the Dolphins, Lions, Browns, Bills, and two games against Baltimore.

However, they need to address the offense immediately. Chicago has given up 38 explosive pass plays, one of the highest numbers in the league. If there was ever a time to reignite the deep ball, it’s now.