Pittsburgh Steelers Celebrate Terry Bradshaw’s Retirement After FOX Broadcaster’s Mike Tomlin Rant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a few good quarterbacks. Some great ones, even. Ben Roethlisberger brought rings in the modern era. Kordell Stewart electrified a generation. Neil O’Donnell nearly pulled off the impossible. But when you talk about the quarterback, the one who built the dynasty, defined toughness, and made Pittsburgh a champion, it’s Terry Bradshaw. No one else comes close.

On July 24, 1984, Bradshaw retired from football. No speech. No cameras. Just gone. And today, 41 years later, the Steelers’ official history account marked it with a simple post, “On this day in 1984, Terry Bradshaw retired.” That was it. No need for a montage. The weight of that moment carries itself.

Terry Bradshaw finished his career with 107 wins, over 27,000 passing yards, and 212 touchdown passes. But numbers were never the full story. He went 14–5 in the playoffs, and more importantly, 4–0 in Super Bowls. He won MVP honors in two of them. Additionally, he was named NFL MVP in 1978 after tossing 28 touchdowns and leading Pittsburgh to a 14-2 record. For all the criticism during his early years, he finished as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1989.

The moments? Endless. The 64-yard bomb to Lynn Swann in Super Bowl X. The laser to John Stallworth in Super Bowl XIV. In the Immaculate Reception game, he threw that pass, too. Bradshaw’s arm was never short on drama, and when the lights were brightest, he leaned into the chaos. He played hurt, played angry, played with something to prove. And more often than not, he proved it.

What made Bradshaw unique was the mix. The deep-ball daring. The aw-shucks interviews. The tension with Chuck Noll. The charisma that somehow lived between awkward and magnetic. He wasn’t perfect. That’s what made him real.

So when @SteelersHistory posted that understated tweet, it felt right. It didn’t try to retell the story. Just nudged fans to remember it. Because those who saw Bradshaw in his prime don’t need reminders. They can still hear his voice in the huddle and feel the energy when he let it fly.

And for everyone else? Just know this, before Roethlisberger, before free agency, before Heinz Field, there was Bradshaw. Loud, flawed, fearless. Pittsburgh through and through.

Terry Bradshaw still doesn’t like coaches

Terry Bradshaw’s relationship with his coaches has always been complicated. While he won four Super Bowls under Chuck Noll, he never liked him. Additionally, the two barely spoke off the field, and Bradshaw often admitted he felt alienated by Noll’s cold, cerebral style. Decades later, not much has changed. Only now, the coach he’s aiming at is Mike Tomlin.

On the To The Point Home Services podcast, the FOX broadcaster went on a full-blown rant about how Tomlin mishandled quarterback Kenny Pickett. “The Steelers get rid of Kenny Pickett, a first-rounder, after two years. And they’re still looking for a quarterback. They didn’t even do anything to build around him,” Bradshaw said, with barely disguised frustration.

To Bradshaw, Pickett wasn’t the problem. Tomlin was. Moreover, he called out the lack of support, the absence of weapons, and the pairing with Matt Canada, whose offense ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful stat. “Pickett had the qualities of a great QB,” Bradshaw added. “But they didn’t even try.”

The underlying message? Tomlin, like Noll before him, is failing to develop quarterbacks, not because they lack talent, but because the environment is broken. And Bradshaw’s tone made it clear, history is repeating itself, and he’s tired of watching the same mistakes from a different sideline.

When Bradshaw rants, it’s not just heat, it’s history talking. Above all, it sounds like he still doesn’t believe Pittsburgh knows how to take care of its quarterbacks.