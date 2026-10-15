“Please Help”: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Asks for Financial Help for Family Member After Tragedy

Amid the NFL season, October brought sudden, devastating news for ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. On October 15, 2026, Orlovsky shared the news that his brother-in-law, Federico Lascano, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

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“This weekend, our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy,” Orlovsky wrote on X. “My brother-in-law, Fed, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind my sister and their three amazing boys…In the midst of trying to process this devastating loss, my sister is now facing the overwhelming reality of navigating life as a solo parent and a single-income household, all while helping her boys cope with the loss of their dad.”

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Following the demise, Orlovsky also came forward with a plea to the public by sharing a GoFundMe link, the donations from which will be used to cover everyday living expenses while assisting Christine in getting back on her feet.

“My sister lost her husband on Sunday morning. Nephews lost their dad. Please help if you can,” Orlovsky wrote on Instagram Stories with an image of her sister’s family.

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Lascano was married to Orlovsky’s sister, Christine, and was a father to their three sons: Brayden (18), Cameron (16), and Colton (11).

So far, the fundraiser titled “Support the Lascano Family After the Loss of Federico” has already raised $69,085 of $120K USD at the time of writing.

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Reflecting on the impact of this sudden tragedy, Dan Orlovsky was deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a crucial member of his sister’s family, though the specific cause of death has not been disclosed.

“No family should have to face this kind of heartbreak, and no one should have to worry about how they will manage financially while trying to put the pieces of their lives back together,” Orlovsky added on X.

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“We are asking for your help in supporting my sister and her boys during this incredibly painful and uncertain time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease some of the financial burden and allow them the time and space they need to grieve, heal, and begin navigating this new reality.”

While the details about Christine’s financial earnings are not disclosed, Dan Orlovsky is a standout journalist in NFL media.

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Orlovsky is signed to a multi-year contract extension with ESPN. He initially re-signed with the network in the summer of 2025 after brief speculation that he might leave for another network or transition into NFL coaching.

While ESPN does not publicly release exact figure breakdowns for its analysts, industry reports estimate his annual ESPN salary to be between $500,000 and $1 million.

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That said, due to a massive $3 billion restructuring deal between ESPN and the NFL that closed in February, ESPN shifted its broadcasting logistics. As part of this overhaul, Orlovsky, Chris Fowler, and Louis Riddick Jr. moved away from their secondary Monday Night Football game-calling roles.

However, despite giving up the extra booth duties, Orlovsky still featured as a premier, everyday analyst across ESPN’s flagship studio programming, including NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, and SportsCenter.

Before his successful media transition in 2018, Orlovsky played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback after getting drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2005, and his aggregate on-field career earnings reportedly totaled around $12,678,400.