Prayer Pours In From Terrell Owens as NBA Legend Chris Paul Announces Retirement After 21 Years

Essentials Inside The Story Sudden retirement follows Toronto waiving the twelve-time NBA All-Star guard.

Terrell Owens leads diverse cross-sport tributes for the iconic floor general.

Statistical greatness secures Paul’s inevitable first-ballot Hall of Fame 2030 induction.

The “Point God” is officially stepping off the hardwood. Just hours after being waived by the Toronto Raptors at the 2026 trade deadline, 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul took to Instagram to abruptly announce the end of his 21-year Hall of Fame career. His retirement announcement saw the sporting world breaking the boundaries of their respective sports and coming together in support of him.

“God is Good! 🙏🏾” commented Terrell Owens on Chris Paul’s retirement post.

Owens echoed Paul’s original caption, keeping his faith at the forefront as he showed full support for his longtime friend.

The future NBA Hall of Famer retired with 23,058 points, 6,006 rebounds, and 12,552 assists in 1,370 games. Having begun his career with the New Orleans Hornets, he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and several other franchises.

During his 21-year career, he has partnered with legends like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and James Harden. Despite not winning an NBA championship, he captured gold medals alongside the late Kobe Bryant at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3)

Owens’ comment also highlights the fact that he is there for Paul in his retirement. Although from different sports, the duo are pretty familiar with each other.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has frequently visited and participated in CP3’s PBA Celebrity Invitational, which benefits the Chris Paul Family Foundation. The duo have also competed against each other in bowling competitions, with Owens also winning the competition in the past.

The five-time All-Pro retired following the 2010 season, when the point guard was still at the peak of his career. Now that the NBA star has entered a new phase, he can surely learn how to deal with it from his bowling opponent. Moreover, it is not just Owens; other sports personalities have also showered love on Chris Paul’s retirement announcement.

Sports personalities unite over Chris Paul’s retirement

The 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year has finally hung up his shoes, and prayers poured in from every corner. It was a sudden announcement and in the middle of the ongoing season.

As soon as he announced his retirement, stars from every sport started to comment. Former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka was one of them.

“❤️❤️❤️” commented Osaka, pouring her heart out for Paul.

Even while she is busy recovering from the accident, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn took some time out of her busy schedule to congratulate the basketball player.

“❤️💪🏻 legend!!!” Vonn commented.

Even movie stars could not contain themselves from Paul’s sudden retirement.

“An amazing career you had bro….” commented Kevin Hart. “Thank you for all that you bought to the game…. You are a forever legend!!!!!!!!”

The NBA world was not far behind, with legends like Dwyane Wade and LeBron James also congratulating him on his retirement.

“HELLUVA CAREER CHAMP! CONGRATULATIONS 🙏🏾✊🏾” said LeBron James.

“Can’t wait for the first-ballot Hall of Fame speech!” commented sports reporter and host Rachel Nichols.

Chris Paul will no longer enter the court with a jersey on, but his association with basketball is far from over. The clock has officially started on his eligibility for Springfield. As Nichols pointed out, the next time the basketball world gathers to celebrate the “Point God,” it will be in 2030 for his inevitable induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.