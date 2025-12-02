Prayers Flood In as Bernie Kosar Announces Post-Surgery Health News From Hospital

For the Cleveland faithful, the fight to stay afloat this season pales in comparison to the one being waged by a franchise legend from a hospital bed. While the Cleveland Browns plod through the season with a dismal three wins and nine losses, it’s put into perspective by Bernie Kosar‘s hospitalization, discharge, and re-hospitalization.

Last week, Kosar was discharged from the hospital following a lifesaving five-hour-long liver transplant, more than a year after he’d been placed on the waiting list. “Hey, I’m out, and I’m feeling good,” Kosar had said in a post-surgery update.

But this week, Kosar was back in the hospital, though he didn’t disclose the exact reason behind his hospitalization. Amidst the tension, however, the 62-year-old QB shared an upbeat message from the hospital bed, looking in good spirits.

“Good morning,” he began in a video posted to X. “Interesting couple of days as I wait for my, hopefully coming soon, second discharge. Talk to you later. You matter!”

After being readmitted, Kosar posted a video on X, calling his latest setback just a “little bump” without going into the details. Hearing his voice filled with determination was a relief for fans who’ve closely followed Kosar’s multiple health-related battles.

Last year, Kosar revealed to Cleveland Magazine that he’d been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson’s disease and cirrhosis of the liver since late 2023. He had to wait on the transplant list since spring 2024 after a previous surgery was cancelled due to an infected organ.

After finally receiving a transplant from a 21-year-old Browns fan, Bryce Dunlap, doctors called him a “walking miracle” when he was discharged on November 24, just days before his 62nd birthday.

He then returned to the hospital on Black Friday for a routine post-transplant blood check, and that’s when the health concerns resurfaced.

For Browns fans, Bernie Kosar isn’t just a quarterback; he’s the heart of Cleveland. And hearing from him reminds everyone that this fight isn’t over.

Fans flood in with encouraging messages for Bernie Kosar

After news of his second hospitalization broke on social media, fans unleashed a barrage of reassuring comments as soon as Bernie Kosar shared his latest update. Many of these comments emphasized just how much he means to the Cleveland community.

“YOU MATTER BERNIE!” wrote one fan. “Please listen to your great medical team and take great care of everything Bernie right now. Praying daily.” While some shared a powerful message like these, many supporters kept it simple but no less heartfelt.

Another fan reminded him to remain resilient. “Stay strong Bernie,” they wrote. Many fans even acknowledged that the recovery process takes time and endurance.

One fan emphasized that recovery isn’t always an easy process: “It’s a marathon, BK.” Many fans echoed the same sentiment.

Fans sent their prayers online and stressed that the legend should recover at his own pace. “Prayer Bernie, take your time with your recovery. You Matter,” read another comment.

“Good Morning Mr Kosar,” a fan even checked in with genuine concern. “Looked like your feeling better again. Was wondering how it was going for U. U-matter.” They expressed relief and reminded Kosar of the immense support he had and always would have from the Cleveland faithful.

Fans continue to send heartfelt prayers for Bernie Kosar and encourage him as he progresses through his recovery.