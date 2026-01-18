Prayers Pour In as Former Bills & Cardinals QB Announces Bittersweet Family News

Essentials Inside The Story What college is Matt Leinart's son heading to?

Cole Leinart is following his father's footsteps.

Fans send their love to the NFL veteran.

Veteran quarterback Matt Leinart’s toughest moment of his life arrived this week in the form of an empty bedroom. Reality struck for the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback as his son Cole Leinart left for college.

Matt Leinart admitted he’s struggling with his son growing up and leaving for college, and took to X to share the moment with fans.

“My son left for College yesterday,” wrote Matt Leinart on X. “I’m on my way out there now. I am not ok. This is the hardest thing that I have ever done. There’s a million emotions running through my mind, just hoping I did enough as a dad to prepare him. I think that’s just human. I already miss the daily stuff we take for granted, getting him up for school, hanging in our garage playing video games, making him breakfast, etc. Be there for your little ones, soak up every moment you have, never say no, and enjoy because it goes way too fast!”

Matt Leinart was one of the top QBs during his college run. He was a part of the USC Trojans from 2001 to 2005. Leinart has won various accolades in his football career, including a Heisman Award and Walter Camp Award. Post-retirement, he has been working as an analyst on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports 1. However, his post suggests he’s more nervous now than he ever was on the field.

Leinart spent the majority of his NFL career wearing a Cardinals jersey. In the four seasons he played for the Cardinals, Leinart recorded 3,893 passing yards with 14 touchdowns. Following his run with the Cardinals, he played a couple of games for the Houston Texans and then played two games for the Oakland Raiders (now known as Las Vegas Raiders) before hanging up his cleats.

Cole was born a year after Matt made his NFL debut in 2005. Unfortunately, when he was born, his mother, Brynn Cameron, a former USC women’s basketball player, was no longer with his father. When the Bills waived Matt, Cole was nearing his seventh birthday. Since then, Matt has been a constant part of his son’s life. He was a constant presence as Cole grew up and went through school.

Now, a 19-year-old Cole is headed to SMU to follow in his father’s footsteps as a QB. He already has an agent, Austin Lyman, from Athletes First for NIL deals. Cole joins a Mustangs program with significant momentum, coming off a 9-4 season and a strong 6-2 showing in the ACC, raising the stakes for any young QB hoping to make his mark.

While Cole Leinart’s life is progressing at a fast pace, his father is yet to catch up with it. Many parents replied to Leinart’s tweet, empathizing with him by sharing their bittersweet experiences.

Fans pour their love for Matt Leinart for his confession

Matt Leinart’s post received a lot of compassion from his fans on social media. All of them showered him with love, with a few inquiring about Cole and the rest sharing their parental experiences.

“Damn, bro,” commented the president of IF & Co., Ben Baller. “I remember seeing him when he was born. God bless. What school is he attending?”

A mother sent love for Matt, revealing how she is also sad for the QB. “Mine leaves in the fall, and it’s just been he and I his whole life,” she commented. “I’m already absolutely not ok sending you so much love.”

The sentiment was a common one among parents in his replies, who shared their own stories of watching their children leave the nest, creating a thread of shared experience that transcended sports fandom.

“I know this feeling,” commented a fan. “We have 2 kids, 26 and 23. Seems like they were babies last month. I sure miss them being at the house.”

Some reflected on their first day of college, “My dad dropped me off at UT with $100, a stereo, and the LED Zeppelin box set,” said a fan. “This adventure he’s about to embark on is going to be one of the coolest things he’ll ever do. Take comfort in that.” The advice offered a different perspective, framing the difficult moment as the start of an incredible adventure for his son.

Now, the former Manning Award winner is focused on supporting his son’s dreams. For the time being, he may be a bit upset, but things are bound to get better with time.