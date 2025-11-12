Prayers Pour In for Ailing Bernie Kosar as Browns Legend Announces Health Update

Bernie Kosar. The name alone summons memories of grit, glory, and heart-stopping moments for the Dawg Pound. But just like his toughest games, Kosar now faces his most challenging playoff: a fight for his life. Over a year ago, the Cleveland Browns’ icon was placed on a liver transplant list. Today, that wait gets rawer as Kosar reveals new struggles.

In a heartfelt clip posted on X, Kosar opened up about his health battle that isn’t showing any mercy.

“Hey, despite the winter storm out there and the first snow of the year, despite being in University Hospital, despite not getting the liver that I thought I was getting on this weekend, and unfortunately, it being infected again, Sunday night after that bad Browns game and Monday morning, the bleeding started again. So they had two aggressive procedures yesterday to help stop the bleeding, and then, unfortunately, earlier this morning, now, to be heading down for a third procedure. I can’t tell you, being under this duress right now, I could really use your love, support, and actual prayers today,” Kosar said.

Beyond his own fight, he used the moment to shine a light on comrades and heroes who endure far worse, veterans and first responders, with whom he proudly works to renew lives via Shopkosar.com.

“A bunch of financial support at Shopkosar.com for what we’re doing and what I’m going through, and what we’re doing with renewing athletes’ lives. Yesterday was Veterans Day, and being able to proudly not only be able to help my ex-teammates and players, but proudly help our veterans and first responders who are in tragically way more challenging situations than me. So as bad as I’m feeling, and as much help and support as I could use from you today, please support us and all the other people that are so worse off than me. God bless you. Umatter,” Kosar added.

Just a few months ago, the Browns legend moved to the University Circle area to stay close to the hospital, bracing himself for “any day now” when that life-saving call for a liver will come. Kosar has battled both physically and mentally, describing the bizarre body fluctuations that see him gain and lose 40 pounds in a week.

“I fluctuate about a good 40 pounds through the course of the week, so depending on what day of the week you catch me, I could look like a pregnant guy with twins or I could look like a heavy chemo patient depending on what part of the week it is,” Kosar said in August.

And as the legend laid bare his ordeal, the fans nationwide rallied behind him.

Fans rally in support of Bernie Kosar

The clip he posted sparked a flood of heartfelt comments. One fan simply said,

“You got this, Bernie!” Kosar isn’t just dealing with liver issues, but also has to go through other minor surgeries. The added strain of these surgeries highlights just how tough his fight really is.

But the fans don’t want the legend to feel alone at this time. As another wrote,

“Praying for you Bernie! Keep fighting!” As Kosar had shared that his efforts to “mask it and hide it” had been wrong, and now, when he talks about it openly, fans are stepping up to show their support.

Another supporter added, “Bernie, incredible show of endurance here. I’m touched this morning. Looking forward to the day you don’t have to fight so hard just to live a little. Here’s hoping the liver makes its way to you quickly.”

Kosar was the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback juggernaut. Drafted first overall in the 1985 NFL Supplemental Draft by the team, he threw for 23,301 yards and 124 touchdowns across a 12-year NFL career.

Hence, the love he’s been receiving is no surprise. Another fan wrote,

“Bernie, I am praying for you. U matter!” While another added, “We love you Bernie!!! Get well soon brother!”

Kosar’s recent health update reinforced the Browns legend’s indomitable spirit and the community’s unwavering loyalty. Just like every fourth-quarter drive he led on the field, Bernie is in the huddle now, calling plays for his own survival. And the Dawg Pound is right there with him, roaring support loud and clear.