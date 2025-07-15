Prayers Pour In for Bill Legend Jim Kelly Amid Family Tragedy

“God had a plan for me; injuries, losing four Super Bowls, son diagnosed. And, as I look back on it, so many things were a pivotal part of not giving up, but it always started with my faith, and it wasn’t always good back then.” This is what former Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said during some of the darkest times in his life. First, he lost his 8-year-old son. Then, he battled cancer. And now, it seems the Kelly family’s struggles are far from over. Once again, they need thoughts, strength, and prayers.

Taking to his official joint Instagram account with his wife, Jim Kelly shared a medical emergency press release dated July 10. The former Bills quarterback, who spent 11 seasons with the team, posted a long, heartfelt message asking fans to pray for his newborn grandson. “Dear friends… We’ve felt your support and prayers through some of the darkest days of our lives — and we’ll never be able to thank you enough. Your kindness toward our family and your prayers have reminded us that we’re not alone. Well, we need your prayers again.” It’s clear just how painful this moment is for the Kelly family.

Kelly continued: “We never imagined we would be here in this place of heartbreak and suffering again. Please pray for our daughter Erin, her husband Parker, and their precious newborn baby boy.” He went on to urge fans to pray, writing: “Pray that God would rescue, heal, and restore Baby Bean — in ways only He can. That He would breathe life, healing, and peace into every moment. That His presence would surround them and His power would move mightily on their behalf. We don’t have all the words… but God knows. And we trust that He hears every cry, sees every tear, and holds every detail in His sovereign hands.” Jim’s daughter Erin and her husband Parker were recently blessed with their first child, but tragically, their newborn was born with serious medical complications.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kelly also thanked everyone who has supported the family during this incredibly difficult time. “Thank you for standing with us. Thank you for praying. We need it more than ever,” he added. A family of deep faith, the Kellys closed their post with a powerful affirmation: “We’re clinging to the Word of God and the MIGHTY ALL-POWERFUL God of the Word!”

AD

Soon after Kelly’s message went live, love and support began pouring in. Former Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas commented, “My Family,” followed by multiple red heart and prayer hand emojis. Former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips also added his voice, writing: “God is always big enough! Prayers incoming,” with a prayer emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Kelly (@jimkelly1212) Expand Post



It seems heartache has become a tragic part of the Kelly family’s legacy. Kelly and his wife, Jill, lost their first son, Hunter, to a fatal nervous system disease known as Krabbe disease. Sadly, that was only the beginning of their trials. Kelly himself later faced a fierce battle with cancer—one he fought and overcame multiple times, leaning on his faith and resilience. “My saying now is… I may have lost four Super Bowls, but I kicked cancer’s butt four times!” he once declared. Through it all, one thing remained constant: the unwavering support of Buffalo Bills fans, who stood by him every step of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jim Kelly’s own battle with cancer

Jim Kelly was first diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2013, after doctors discovered a tumor in his upper gum line and removed it. At the time, they believed the procedure had taken care of everything—but sadly, the cancer returned. It later spread across his jawline, into several facial nerves, and dangerously close to his brain. By 2014, Kelly’s battle had intensified, becoming more grueling than any football game he had ever played.

But he didn’t give up. Fueled by the unwavering support of his family and fans, Kelly fought with courage, perseverance, and determination—and he survived.

“To begin with, it was my wife—thank God for her—and my two daughters. Every time they walked into my hospital room at ECMC, not once did they have a frown on their face,” Kelly said in an interview. “Their attitude was to make my day better with their presence. For me, that made me fight to beat this.” Jill Kelly, his wife, also opened up about those dark days. “He’s like, ‘I can’t keep doing this.’ And I said, ‘Oh yes, you can—because it’s not your strength. It’s about what God can do,’” she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jim endured four rounds of chemotherapy and nearly 36 intense radiation treatments. Jill was by his side for every one of them, leading a prayer before each session. “We would pray before every treatment Jim ever got,” she said. “People were in the room, and one day Dr. Shah asked to join. I said, of course—and soon, everyone joined in prayer.” Faith and prayer became anchors during Jim’s toughest moments.

And in the end, they helped carry him through, allowing him to continue his journey with hope and strength. He indeed needs more prayers to tackle the crisis with his grandchild.