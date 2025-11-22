Prayers Pour In for Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin After Unfortunate News

For a player known for his on-field toughness, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is showing a different kind of strength as he navigates an unfortunate situation at home. While very playful, his baby pup, Aurora, recently had some troubles. Now, Irvin updated his followers on what exactly happened.

“Y’all please pray for my girl Aurora, she had to have knee surgery on her ACL (just like Papa had to in his second year with the @dallascowboys)⁦‪, so I told her I know her pain 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️” Michael Irvin wrote as he shared pictures of his dog after her surgery.

The grey-haired pup, Aurora, was sitting on the back seat of a car, wearing a cone collar around her neck and tape wrapped on her left hind leg. She also had some tape on the front leg’s knee. While there’s no update yet available on what exactly happened to the pup, the good news is that there are no bad updates either. However, Irvin had hinted at what was going on with Aurora.

On Monday, the Hall of Famer shared an Instagram story when he took Aurora to the vet.

According to him, she had a left leg discomfort. However, not knowing the extent of the injury, he was his playful self, drawing a comparison to current Dallas No. 88 CeeDee Lamb, who suffered a high left ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“Something wrong with that leg right there,” Irvin told the veterinarians. “But that leg right there, that same CeeDee Lamb ankle. That’s what that is, that same CeeDee Lamb ankle right there. Something happened to her? What happened to that ankle? That CeeDee Lamb ankle. … That’s my baby right here. We are going to get you fixed up. … My baby limping like CeeDee. … We gotta get you back on the field so you can run some routes.”

Even now, while Irvin understands the seriousness of the surgery, he knows Aurora will be fine. After all, he’s been there. And he knows his pup takes after him.

The former wide receiver has had his fair share of injuries throughout his legendary NFL career. In 1989, his second season, which was Jerry Jones’ first season as the Cowboys’ owner, he went down in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers with a torn right ACL. The injury kept him out for nearly a year, and he only returned to the Cowboys in Week 4 of the 1990 season. Although optimistic, it’s hard to ignore how he loves his pets.

Michael Irvin fans pour in messages of support

Sympathizing with someone when their dog is ailing from sickness or injuries isn’t hard. It definitely gets easier when it’s a quiet and adorable dog like Aurora. One fan wrote, “🩵🥹 Awww sending love and prayers for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾” while another echoed, “Got you big Mike🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

While many sent their prayers, some also tried to help with possible steps to take when something like this happens. One even shared their personal experience, commenting, “@michaelirvin88 look into prolozone therapy injections versus the invasive surgery. My bully had a cruciate ligament tear and was fine after 4 rounds of treatment.”

Even the sight of a vet’s office can make dogs anxious. An invasive surgery on the ACL might be a bigger deal. While Irvin’s already had the surgery done, and hopefully Aurora will be back to her old self again.

Meanwhile, some fans were motivating Irvin as Aurora recovers: “She got 88 genetics will come back fast 🙌”. Another wrote, “Ahhh. Praying for Aurora!❤️🙏🏾 Aurora giving you the “Side eye!” 😆”

There’s just something about your pets giving you a side eye. Nothing can beat that little judgmental look saying, ‘Are you serious right now?’. Aurora has always been Irving’s lucky charm. She will run healthy soon!