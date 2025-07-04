Prayers Pour In For Eagles’ Bryan Braman Amid Cancer Battle as Family Makes Emotional Plea

Bryan Braman might not be known for much, but he sure is known for winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and having that glorious, long, and shiny blonde hair. For the folks from his hometown of Spokane, Washington, he is the one who put them on the NFL map. While he did not have the best of careers, the fact that a native lifted the Lombardi trophy still means a lot to them. And as Bryan enters a stage of life of suffering and unbearable pain, it’s the members of that very community who are coming together to support him.

Breaking the unfortunate news was MLFootball’s X page, which revealed that Bryan has been suffering from an extremely rare cancer. As a result, he has been through multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. “PRAYERS UP: #Eagles Super Bowl Champ DE Bryan Braman is battling an extremely rare cancer. Bryan has had to undergo several surgical procedures and chemo. He continues to battle,” they wrote in their update. As the somber update of Bryan Braman suffering from cancer emerged, his people stood behind him and have been rallying for him. A man by the name of William Jones has been crowdfunding on his behalf and revealed the shocking truth of Braman’s illness.

“He is currently fighting a life-threatening cancer that requires an extensive 12-week treatment program located in Seattle, Washington. He is required to have a 24-hour caregiver, but his insurance doesn’t pay for housing for this program. He has no home currently as he has had to pay our of pocket for much of his treatment, and even sold his last vehicle to raise the money for the motel for this week,” Jones wrote. Describing the plight of a once fit, healthy, and radiant Bryan, who’s now a shadow of his former self, Jones has been crowdfunding to make Braman’s life just a little bit more comfortable.

The fundraising started with a goal of $15,000 “to pay for housing for him, his caregiver, and his uncle as they all live together.” And with the help of this money, they would be able to move out of a motel and get an Airbnb to make Bryan’s recovery easier. “Taking this financial burden off of him would help his healing process,” Jones added. Thankfully, even Braman’s former teammates have come forward to support him.

Former Eagles linebacker Najee Goode chipped in with a generous $500 donation, while Rasul Douglas and Brent Celek each stepped up with $1,000. And then there was Texans great J.J. Watt, who went above and beyond with a $10,000 contribution. As a result, William achieved the $15,000 mark on his GoFundMe and has now increased the goal to $25,000. On the other hand, fans and members of the community have also been helping Bryan in different ways, such as giving meal cards or restaurant gift cards. Meanwhile, fans are also reacting to the news and sending their prayers and wishes to Bryan and his family.

Fans react to Bryan Braman’s news

As the news of Bryan Braman suffering from a very rare type of cancer emerged, his close ones have been raising money for his treatment as well as his basic needs. And while fans and former players have been donating money to help the defensive end, he has also been receiving messages of support and prayers for his recovery.

One user reacted to the news and commented, “Prayers for him and his family! 🙏” Hoping and praying that Bryan recovers from his cancer and that his family can go back to their normal lives soon. After all, he and his family have suffered so much, mentally and even financially. Not only did they lose their house, but they also had to sell Bryan’s car for the treatment.

Another user who was shocked by the news put out a tweet saying, “I thought the NFL took care of insurance and medical? It’s a shame if not.” Showing his concern and putting a valid point that the league must take care of its players even after their retirement. But answering his question, yes, the league does have insurance and medical benefits for retired players based on their eligibility and qualifications.

One user also replied to the news and commented, “Prayers🙏.” Hoping that god gives Bryan the strength to fight this battle and emerge stronger. And sometimes, at times like this, prayer is all you can do, when everything is beyond your control.

While donations have been dropping in for the former Eagles player and Spokane legend, we’ll have to wait and see how things turn out with Braman. But there’s still hope. Hope that he comes back from this setback and comes back strong.