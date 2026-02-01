Prayers Pour in for Former Bucs HC Bruce Arians Amid Open Heart Surgery News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ former head coach, Bruce Arians, is currently going through a tough time. Guiding the team with his commendable experience, the senior consultant recently shocked fans by sharing a health update that prompted an endless array of wishes across social media. After fighting prostate cancer back in 2007, the renowned mentor is now ready to face another, as he unveiled his schedule for an open-heart surgery on February 6.

The admission came during a recent appearance on Today, where he held the stage to promote the latest campaign with Rob Gronkowski. And who could have been a better person to lead the prostate cancer screening Super Bowl commercial?

This is a developing story…