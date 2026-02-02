Prayers Pour In From Bernie Kosar as Cleveland Browns Legend Mourns Tragic Loss

Essentials Inside The Story Bernie Kosar’s post-transplant mission meets with an emotionally charged loss

A deeply personal visit highlights how football moments now carry heavier meaning

A donor’s legacy and UMatter’s monthly promise quietly reshape Kosar’s second act

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar, who recently faced his own mortality, is now channeling his new perspective to comfort a family grieving an unimaginable loss. Recently, former quarterback Bernie Kosar and Kosar Wellness have dived even deeper into charity work. Kosar shared a heartfelt moment with an amazing family following the passing of their football fanatic grandchild.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Rest in Heaven, Noah. Some signatures mean more than football,” read Kosar’s X post. “This morning was about family, love, and honoring Noah’s memory. So much love to this family… your strength does not go unnoticed. Today, we carry Noah along with us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah was born in 2011 but recently passed away when he was still in his early teens. He was a massive Browns and Cowboys fan. To honor him and help his family, the NFL legend went to meet his grandparents, Henry and Bev, sharing a heartfelt moment with them.

Noah lived with six grandparents for six years, and Bev was like his second mother. While speaking, she could barely control herself. Tears kept rolling down her cheeks; her voice broke, showcasing the deep bond they had. Kosar signed a Browns helmet to give them as a memento in honor of Noah.

Kosar underwent a liver transplant in November 2025. He received the liver from 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, another Browns fan, who passed away due to an anoxic brain injury. Kosar made sure that Bryce’s family got a chance to watch a Browns game, with his mother being the Dawg Pound Captain. To honor Dunlap, Kosar, along with UMatter, decided to help one family every month that is going through a tough time. It is a small token of appreciation and love from Kosar, who has become more open to charitable work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the emotional engagement with the Hasselbachs, fans also could not contain themselves from being a part of it.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans also send their love to Noah

Bernie Kosar and UMatter’s latest venture did not go unnoticed. Fans on different social media platforms shared the same emotions. They even praised Bernie for the wonderful gesture.

“God has truly blessed you in so many ways, and for you to give back to families that are hurting you are a Angel from above!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#UMatter,” commented a fan on Facebook.

It was undoubtedly a tough time for Noah’s family, and people showed nothing but love to this loss.

“From a mother to a grandma who has had to bury our child. Love, Love, Love,” wrote another fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Im sorry for your loss!” commented another one.

Someone who knew Noah and his family commented on the kid’s love for football and how he would spend his time playing it.

“We know the Hasselbachs, great family , Noah was a super great kid who loved football, he was always wearing a helmet and playing football . This video is touching , we’re sure Noah is looking down smiling !

ADVERTISEMENT

love to the Hasselbachs and Stay Strong Bernie …UMatterR.I.P Noah !” the comment read.

“This is so touching & wonderful Bernie!

ADVERTISEMENT

UMatter!

It is truly a wonderful idea. Noah would have loved meeting Bernie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given a second chance at life, the former quarterback is not only enjoying it, but also helping others. It is a noble cause and far exceeds the football field.