Prayers Pour In From Dan Orlovsky & Isiah Thomas as Recently Cut ESPN Analyst Damien Woody Shares Sobering Health Update

Damien Woody spent 15 years discussing NFL injuries, roster decisions, and the physical demands of professional football on ESPN. Since August, the former Patriots offensive lineman has been adjusting to life away from the network after his contract was not renewed.

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But his latest update had nothing to do with his television career. On Sunday, October 18, Woody revealed that he had been hospitalized and had undergone surgery, prompting messages of support from former colleagues.

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Dan Orlovsky, who worked with Woody during their years covering the NFL at ESPN, kept his message short. “Rest up and get well, brother,” he commented. Woody replied, “My brother, thank you.”

Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas also reached out, writing, “Sending love and prayers.” Woody answered with another personal acknowledgment: “Thank you, my brother.”

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The 48-year-old shared the news on Instagram, explaining that he had undergone a colonoscopy before having his appendix and part of his colon removed.

“Want to give folks a health update…had a colonoscopy and, from that, have been hospitalized having had my appendix and part of my colon removed. I want to thank all the doctors and nurses at Morristown Medical Center for the tremendous care I received. For the masses…please get your checkups! Life is too short and too precious,” Woody captioned his Instagram post.

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Woody focused on the care he received and encouraged his followers to take their own health seriously. Other ESPN personalities responded as well. Malika Andrews reached out and wished him a “speedy” and “comfortable” recovery. Stephania Bell sent him a message of affection and support. “Sending you a giant hug,” she wrote.

The response extended beyond his former workplace, with fans sharing their own experiences of emergency surgery and wishing him well. Especially since Woody’s health scare comes two months after his ESPN departure.

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Damien Woody’s departure from ESPN in August ended a broadcasting run that began shortly after his NFL retirement in 2011. The network decided against renewing his contract after 15 years, making him another familiar personality to leave during a period of substantial changes to ESPN’s football coverage.

He moved to The OG Football Show on YouTube, joining former ESPN broadcasters Trey Wingo, Mark Schlereth and Merril Hoge in September. All of it started in July when ESPN made a round of cuts after integrating assets acquired from NFL Network.

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Among the prominent departures were Ryan Clark, Bart Scott and Karl Ravech. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro described the changes as part of an evaluation of the company’s resources and organizational structure.

“Get better, family!! 🙏🏾,” wrote Ryan Clark to Woody’s IG post. Moreover, prominent NFL insider Adam Schefter also wished him well. “Get well soon, DWood. Thinking of you,” he wrote.

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Woody admitted he was still trying to come to terms with leaving ESPN when the news broke. He thanked the people he had worked with and said he never imagined he would end up spending so many years on television.

He had struggled with a serious speech impediment earlier in life. Becoming a successful television analyst, he explained at the time, was among the accomplishments that made him proudest.

That background helps explain why his departure attracted attention. Damien Woody had built a second career in an industry that depends heavily on speaking clearly and confidently, something he once found difficult.

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His 15 years at ESPN represented far more than another job after football. And that shows in the widespread support he is getting and the prayers that are pouring in for him. We wish him a speedy and smooth recovery.