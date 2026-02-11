Prayers Pour In From Michael Strahan After Latest Update on NBC Anchor’s Family Troubles

Essentials Inside The Story Nancy Guthrie reported missing from Tucson home, possible kidnapping suspected

Masked, armed suspect detained; FBI released surveillance of front door tampering

Celebrities and fans, including Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts, rally publicly

As details emerge about the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, colleagues and friends have rallied around the NBC News anchor. Among those offering support, New York Giants legend and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan shared his prayers for the family via Instagram story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Praying for the safe return of Nancy Guthrie. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900,” Strahan wrote in his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Instagram story by Michael Strahan, on February 12, 2026.

He also shared a post about the recent developments in the case. While Strahan and Guthrie don’t work together, they share a relationship of great respect as hosts of two of the top morning shows: Good Morning America (ABC) and Today (NBC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen on the night of January 31 at her home outside Tucson and was reported missing at noon on February 1 by her family. Authorities have since detained a masked and armed suspect.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously described Guthrie’s home as a “crime scene” and revealed Nancy was “possibly in the middle of the night, and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction,” as per his statement about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As the investigation continues, there have been reports of ransom notes received by various news outlets, demanding millions for Nancy’s return. Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Cameron, have also released multiple plea videos on Instagram, asking for proof of life and revealing they are willing to pay. However, officials have not confirmed the authenticity of any ransom note reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a person was detained for questioning, according to a source quoted by The Associated Press. This news of the detention came hours after the FBI released images and videos of a masked person at Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep on the night of her disappearance. Authorities said the individual was armed.

“As of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the search continues for Nancy Guthrie, Savanah and her family continue to receive messages of support from her colleagues and fans via social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans and celebrities continue to stand behind Savannah Guthrie

Following the sad announcement of her mother, Savannah Guthrie has been met with widespread comfort from her friends and followers on social media. Like Michael Strahan, fellow GMA personalities have shared information about Nancy’s disappearance and asked the public for help.

“Praying for the safe return of Nancy Guthrie🙏,” Robin Roberts wrote alongside photos of Nancy’s suspected abductor via her Instagram Story. “Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900.”

ABC News journalist and wife of Savannah’s Today co-host Al Roker, Deborah Roberts, also shared her support for Guthrie and her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The image is chilling and haunting. And hopefully helpful,” she wrote alongside one of the suspect photos via Instagram.

Veteran actor Bradley Whitford shared a comment of support and blessing for Savanah Guthrie, reacting to the Today host’s recent social media post about her mother.

“Love, love, love to you all. We are with you,” Whitford wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, fans of Savanah Guthrie also offered support and reassurance on her recent Instagram post.

“We are close, Savannah. Everyone, please eyes open. This guy might be someone you know!” one supporter commented, while another one wrote, “Continuing to pray! 🙏.”

Amidst the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah is receiving a flood of support from well-known figures, professional colleagues, and admirers who hope for her mother’s safe return.