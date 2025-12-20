Prayers Pour In From Terrell Owens as 275lbs Former Cowboys Player Announces Major Health News

Essentials Inside The Story Terrell Owens reacted publicly to unexpected health news from a former teammate.

Terrell Owens may no longer be closely aligned with his former teammate, Marcellus Wiley, but he didn’t back down from being a constant in the storm. The former defensive end recently appealed for good wishes ahead of a total hip arthroplasty surgery on his right hip. While several fans and players from his era stepped forward to wish him a hassle-free process, Owens’ heartfelt comment stood out, giving an adorable glimpse of their past camaraderie.

“Please keep me in your prayers as I head into my total hip replacement surgery — aiming for a healthy, smooth, and successful outcome,” Wiley’s Instagram post caption said. “No, I’m not trying to pull a Philip Rivers comeback 😄 — but if I can get back to being “Big Usher” on the dance floor, I’ll take that as a major win. Grateful for the love, faith, and positive energy.”

“Successful surgery and speedy recovery,” Owens’ comment said.

At 275 pounds during his playing days, NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley was drafted in 1997 by the Buffalo Bills, where he played from 1997 to 2000. He later played for the San Diego Chargers from 2001 to 2003, the Dallas Cowboys from 2004 to 2006, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007. His top achievement was making the Pro Bowl in 2001 with the Chargers, when he recorded 10 sacks and led the team. Wiley and Terrell Owens were teammates on the Dallas Cowboys in 2004 and 2005. The head coach then was Bill Parcells.

Over his NFL career, Marcellus Wiley finished with 44.0 sacks and 383 total tackles. He was known as a strong pass rusher and a vocal team leader. Before the NFL, he played college football at Columbia University, where he was a standout player. Wiley retired after the 2007 season. After football, he moved into sports media. He worked as an analyst for ESPN and later for Fox Sports. Wiley often spoke publicly about his time with Terrell Owens, describing a competitive but respectful relationship.

As Marcellus Wiley recovers, attention shifts to Terrell Owens’ son taking his first steps in the NFL

Terique Owens, the son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, got his first real NFL opportunity when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft. Owens took a longer road to the league, playing college football at Contra Costa College, Florida Atlantic, and Missouri State before earning interest from NFL teams.

He showed flashes during the 2025 preseason, highlighted by a 22-yard touchdown catch, his first score at the professional level. The play drew attention, but it didn’t change his standing heading into roster decisions.

Owens was on a standard one-year undrafted free-agent contract worth about $840,000, the typical deal given to players in his position entering camp. When final cuts were made before the regular season, the 49ers waived him, and he did not make the 53-man roster.

For now, Wiley’s focus is on getting healthy, while Terique Owens heads back to work looking for his next NFL opportunity.