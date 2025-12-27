Prayers Pour In From Tom Brady & More as Vikings Legend Announces Health Update to End Hiatus

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady joins wave of support after Randy Moss breaks silence.

Moss confirms major surgery milestone following year-long public absence.

Health update aligns with the timing of ESPN return and renewed visibility.

For the last 12 months, Instagram has been missing a figure known for “Straight Cash Homey” swagger, turf-shaking sprints, and of course, the way he turned the back of an end zone into a personal sanctuary: Randy Moss. His hiatus has generated numerous whispers until he finally decided to step back into the limelight.

Announcing his return to the digital world, the Minnesota Vikings legend shared an image from December 2024, the only one he kept from a year that clearly tested him.

“Been gone for a whole year off gram,” Moss wrote as a caption. “This is the only pic tht i saved.1year til this day since my big surgery! TO ALL MY DOCTORS & PRAYER WARRIORS……THANK U#blessedman.”

Though Moss didn’t get into the specifics of his recovery, his words suggest a grueling recovery journey. Among the firsts to offer support was Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, who holds old ties to the world of gridiron.

“Blessings king,” wrote Foxx. But he wasn’t the only one to celebrate his comeback.

Messages flooded in from legends and leaders across sports and entertainment, reflecting the reverence Moss commands far beyond the field.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady shared a simple but powerful “❤️❤️❤️ love you Randy,” while Hall of Famer and coach Deion Sanders offered a deeply personal tribute, saying, “Love ya my brother! Proud of the man the father the husband the analyst & the brother u are to me.” Current Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson added prayer emojis, as did ESPN insider Adam Schefter and comedian and commentator DL Hughley, underscoring the universal support behind Moss’ journey.

Faith, respect, and brotherhood echoed throughout the rest of the tributes. Super Bowl champion Benjamin Watson wrote, “Praise God. Love you man,” while Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James dropped a succinct “🧥💯.” Sports media personality Jojo Scarlotta labeled him the GOAT with prayer emojis, NBA champion Quentin Richardson and former Pro Bowl wideout Santana Moss added strength and salutes, while NFL veterans Kareem Jackson and Hall of Famer Champ Bailey offered prayers. R&B singer Taj George closed the chorus with “Love you, Randy,” sealing a moment that spoke as much to Moss’ character as it did to his legendary career.

Last December, Moss revealed his status as a survivor following a battle with stage 2 bile duct cancer. During an Instagram Live session, the Hall of Famer explained that after doctors found a cancerous mass, he underwent a procedure to place a stent in his liver, followed by a marathon six-hour surgery. In the wake of a life-saving surgery, Moss chose a total blackout from public life.

“I am a cancer survivor,” Moss announced. “Some trying times, but we made it through. I didn’t think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was.”

Moss spent six days in the hospital post-surgery before transitioning to radiation and chemotherapy. He initially tried to remain at the ESPN desk as he told viewers he would be wearing tinted glasses on-air due to his health issues. Eventually, the network announced that Moss will be stepping away for the “foreseeable future,” with an uncertain return timeline, ending only in September when Moss resumed his full-time role.

Randy Moss’s return to ESPN

His first appearance in the limelight occurred earlier this year, in February, although it was brief on the Super Bowl LIX desk. He was joined by hosts Mike Greenberg, Alex Smith, Tedy Bruschi, and Rex Ryan. In the summer of 2025, ESPN announced that Moss would be returning full-time on ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ from Week 1.

His return didn’t just start with a handshake but rather with a tribute fit for the Hall of Famer. ESPN surprised Moss with a montage featuring welcome-back messages from Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Justin Jefferson, Jerry Rice, and Kevin Garnett. Moss was truly moved as he couldn’t hold back his tears.

“Guys, it’s been hard,” he said. “But I got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me. I’m happy to be here.”

The 48-year-old legend has completed his 10th year with ESPN, but his legacy goes beyond that. He has 14 seasons of dominance in the league, mainly with the Vikings and the Patriots. He ranks second all-time with 156 touchdown catches and fourth in receiving yards with 15,292 in the league’s history. His 2007 season with New England is still considered a benchmark for wide receivers, where he set the NFL single-season record with 23 touchdown receptions.

Yet none of those numbers capture what made this moment resonate beyond football. Because this time, the moment wasn’t about records; it was about survival.