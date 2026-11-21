Chris Johnson once outran the entire NFL. His 2009 season for the Tennessee Titans produced 2,006 rushing yards and a still-standing league record of 2,509 yards from scrimmage. Now the man known as CJ2K is racing against something no defense can stop, and he’s lining up for a new treatment that offers hope.

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“Starting a new trial drug tomorrow! Prayers up that it makes a difference 🙏🏽,” Johnson wrote on Threads.

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In March 2025, Chris Johnson first noticed subtle signs of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive nervous system disease that destroys motor neurons controlling voluntary muscle movement and causes muscles to weaken, twitch, and waste away over time.

At age 39, Johnson noticed unexplained weakness in his right hand during gym workouts and everyday tasks, realizing something was seriously wrong when his usual water bottle suddenly felt too heavy to lift.

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Shortly after, in May 2025, following neurological evaluations and testing at the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases, doctors diagnosed Johnson with sporadic ALS.

Over the next several months, the disease advanced rapidly, stripping away his ability to walk or speak independently. Johnson, who won NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2009, had to transition to a wheelchair and began using an eye-tracking, speech-generating tablet programmed with his banked voice.

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At that time, the NFL community was unaware that he had lost the ability to walk, speak, and breathe unassisted.

On June 29, 2026, more than a year after his private diagnosis, Johnson sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to finally share his diagnosis with the world, hoping to encourage early detection and accelerate research funding.

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“I want people to know I am still me,” Johnson said. “ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am. If sharing my story helps even one person get diagnosed sooner, inspires more research, or gives another family hope, it is worth it.”

Days after his interview, Chris Johnson even challenged the NFL community to bring back the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness about the disease.

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The campaign reportedly raised over $238,000 (as of September 10) for Massachusetts General Hospital and drew participation from NFL stars like Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, and Zay Flowers.

ALS is a fatal disease with no cure, and survival timelines vary from person to person. Chris Johnson understands this well and, in an emotional open letter to his four children published in The Players’ Tribune, shared how he is fighting to extend his life to watch them grow up.

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To fulfill that wish, the former NFL running back is fighting the disease through experimental clinical trials.

During the June 2026 Good Morning America interview, ALS specialist Dr. Merit Cudkowicz confirmed that Johnson had enrolled in a clinical trial testing an experimental therapy designed to reduce inflammation.

Dr. Cudkowicz said this therapy helped slow the aggressive pace of his progression compared to his rapid initial decline. Johnson’s recent update said he is starting a new trial drug, the details of which are yet to be revealed.