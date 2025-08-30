Protective Dad Deion Sanders Gets Tough Advice From Ex-NFL Player After Praying for His Sons

Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, a man who carved out a prolific 10-year career through sheer reliability, recently offered a pointed observation on the Jason Whitlock show. He zeroed in on the core challenge facing the Sanders brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, as they step out from their father’s monumental shadow.

“Deion, you do want your kids to have some type of adversity,” Houshmandzadeh began, “But what type of adversity are they going through when you’ve gone through the adversity for them in your life so they don’t have to?” His concern wasn’t about talent or character, but about preparation for a league that shows no mercy. “And so you can just try to challenge him as much as possible and hope the upbringing doesn’t give him a sense of entitlement, a sense of ‘I’m going to get this because of my father.’”

This protective fervor is a hallmark of the Sanders story. Earlier in camp, Shedeur himself had asked his dad not to visit him in Cleveland, a surprising move that spoke volumes. He wanted to earn his keep, to “get where I want to go,” before having his Hall of Fame father bear witness. Meanwhile, Shilo had echoed this sentiment, telling ESPN, “We have to grow up and do things on our own… it’s time to grow and to figure things out and go through the grind.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 sits on the field at the end of training camp in Berea, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY BER20250730123 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Houshmandzadeh was quick to clarify this isn’t a critique of their persona, noting, “Shedeur seems like a good kid. He really does. He seems like a good-hearted person, and that’s all I care about.” For him, it boils down to a simple, timeless principle: “Treat people. I tell my son this every single day. You better treat people how you want to be treated. Period.” He ultimately believes Shedeur is “a good human being,” but added the necessary, gritty caveat for any rookie: “On the football field. That’s to be determined.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That grind has been a mixed bag. Shedeur, the record-shattering Colorado QB who threw a TD in 49 straight games, which stands as an NCAA Division I record (including both FBS and FCS), is now the Browns‘ third-string QB. His preseason was a microcosm of rookie adjustment: flashes of brilliance (2 TDs, 0 INTs overall) paired with harsh lessons, like taking 7 sacks.

AD

A father’s prayer, A son’s fight: The Sanders saga

After a tough outing where he was sacked five times, his frustration was palpable, yet his confidence wasn’t shaken. “I feel like I do [belong],” he stated. “I’m my own player.” His brother Shilo, now navigating free agency, received a public vote of confidence from his younger brother, with Shedeur tweeting, “GOD doesn’t make mistakes. When you realize that everything happens for a reason, you’ll find peace in your situation.”

This tough-love advice landed just as Deion’s paternal instincts were in overdrive. The news broke that his son Shilo had been waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a preseason ejection for throwing a punch. In a heartfelt press conference from Colorado, the protective dad emerged, “He’s my son, and I’m proud of my kids, all of them,” Deion stated, revealing he’s “praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers Aug 8, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250808_kdn_db2_311

But in true Prime fashion, he was already ten steps ahead, his confidence in his son’s worth extending far beyond the gridiron. “If he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward for what he’s going to do next. Shilo’s a man of many talents… he’s going to be straight. All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football, you better believe that.” It was a father’s promise, a patriarch’s decree, and a prayer sent up to the football gods all at once.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is the beautiful, complicated symphony Deion Sanders is conducting a blend of fervent prayer from the sidelines and the hard, unscripted music his sons must now play on their own. It’s the story of a father who built a fortress around his boys now hoping they’re strong enough to leave its walls. The prayers have been said. The advice has been given. Now, we watch as the sons of a legend write their own verses, determined to prove their story is about more than a famous name. It’s about their own fight